Tallen said this on Friday in Abuja while receiving women groups in her office to mark 2019 Day of the Girl-Child.

She expressed concern about the-high population of out of school children across the country and stressed the need for concerted efforts to achieve the sustainable development goals four on inclusive education for all child.

“The ministry has inaugurated a technical Working Group aimed at reducing 50 per cent of child marriage by the year 2025, and a National Strategy Document has also been developed to ensure zero child marriage in Nigeria by 2035.” she said

Responding, Mrs Vivian Sonny-Nsirim, the founder of a Non Governmental organisation (NGN) the Young Mom’s Support Initiative urged the Federal Government to implement policies that would check abuses and sexual harassment against the girl child.

Sonny -Nsirim condemned the altitude of some lecturers trading marks for sex, describing the act as an indiscipline in the education sector which should be checked.

“I see no reason why some lecturers would want to sleep with a student in exchange for grades, this is an act of indiscipline and destructive to the girl-child academic pursuit.

“We cannot continue running the nation’s education system this way!”

Sonny -Nsirim appealed to the government to take proactive steps towards ensuring that the remaining Chibok girls were rescued and united with their families.

She appealed to the government to utilise every avenue to bring back the girls because they were the potential resource for the nation and their rights were denied due to lack of education.

She reiterated the commitment of her organisation to ensuring that every child was given equal opportunity to enjoy inclusive education.

She said this would be one through its various campaigns on promotion of the Child’s Right Act in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for this year’s celebration is” Girl Force: Unscripted and Unstoppable”.