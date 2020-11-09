The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, says all #EndSARS protesters who contravened the laws of the land will be held to account.

The nationwide protests which kicked-off in early October with the #EndSARS banner, riveted national and international attention on decades of police brutality and extra-judicial killings by rogue and notorious police units.

On October 20, 2020, armed soldiers quelled the protest at the Lekki toll gate after shooting into a crowd of peaceful protesters.

Rights group Amnesty International estimates that a dozen persons were killed on the night with many more left badly injured and hospitalized.

Thereafter, arsonists and hoodlums seized the land and burnt everything in sight.

Freezing bank accounts

The Central Bank recently froze the accounts of some of the #EndSARS protesters. Others have reportedly been included on no-fly lists with their passports confiscated.

The government and police authorities have warned that they won't be tolerating anymore street protests.

#EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos

When asked whether his principal was aware of the decision of the apex bank to freeze accounts of some protesters, Shehu said the buck stops at the president's desk and that the protesters must face the full wrath of the law for their actions.

“This country has only one president and has only one constitution. President Muhammadu Buhari is responsible for his government. The buck stops on his table," Shehu said during a Sunday programme on ChannelsTV.

“We are a country governed by laws. There is a constitution —under section 33— that clearly defines the rights of citizens to freely protest in a peaceful way but where a peaceful protest turns into riot, violence and looting, there is a law and order duty to be performed.

“Everyone witnessed the massive looting of public and private properties particularly in Lagos, Calabar, Plateau, Taraba and some other states, even the FCT.

President Muhammadu Buhari (Left) with his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Malam Garba Shehu [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

“Now, the laws of the country must be allowed to decide, to rule on wrongdoing on the part of anybody.

“I am not particular about any celebrity or promoter but this country has been harmed enormously and people should be prepared to account for what they did,” he added.

Shehu also said some members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who "sponsored the protests are yet to publicly denounce" the destruction that ensued.

The arson, looting and destruction commenced after the protesters had been chased off the streets and curfews imposed.

President Buhari has been criticized for a perceived dictatorial stance and a lack of empathy since the protesters were shot at on the night.