Flood destroys 200-hectare rice farm in Anambra — SEMA boss

The Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) says flood has destroyed over 200 hectares of rice farm at Omor in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra.

Mr Cyprian Agupugo, the Executive Director of the agency disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Omor, Anambra.

Agupugo said that the major River in the area, Okpoto River, burst its banks, destroying the Ojagbo rice farm worth millions of naira.

According to him, some of the farmers took bank loans while others borrowed from relatives.

He, however, gave an assurance that the agency would assist the affected farmers.

He described the flood challenge as unfortunate but expressed the hope that the visit of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Director-General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) would bring succour to the affected communities.

Agupugo said that the level of flooding in the state at moment was beyond the SEMA.

He reiterated the call for people living in flood-prone areas to move to holding centres provided at various locations of the affected communities.