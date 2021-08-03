FG donates N5m to college students for inventing monitoring devices

He commended the students for their efforts and assured that the ministry would patent the innovation through the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP).

According to him, the Sensebox and Aquabot devices developed by the students would help Nigeria to be a hub for creativity.

The minister stressed that Nigeria was on the path of meeting all her needs, relying less on import, and creating wealth for the nation.

Onu appealed to parents to motivate their children and inculcate the values of hard work, respect, and commitment in them.

He urged the students to fly the Nigerian flag high at the upcoming virtual Students for Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship (SAGE) competition, on Aug. 13.

Earlier, the President of the research team for Aquabot, Mabocha Sharon, who is an SS3 student of Marist College, sought the support of the ministry to patent the innovation.