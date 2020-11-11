A former Governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, is dead.

He was 84 years of age.

“Alhaji Balarabe Musa has died. May Allah forgive his soul and grant him Aljanna firdausi. Amin,” shared former Senator Shehu Sani who was a political associate of Musa's.

Balarabe Musa was elected Governor of Kaduna State in the second Republic.

He was elected governor in 1979 but was impeached in controversial circumstances in 1981.

Often regarded as a progessive, Musa was in the trenches as well to rail against the military junta of late Gen Sani Abacha.