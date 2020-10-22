The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NCS Command’s in Ebonyi, Nneka Iyasei, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday.

Iyasei said that the protesters attempted to break into the facility but were repelled by combined security forces.

“The protesters were subdued after over one hour, thirty minutes of gun-battle with the gallant officers.

“The protesters attempted pulling down the gate of the facility while some destroyed its walls but were resisted to the point of retreat by the combined force,” she said.