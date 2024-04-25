Respite for Nigerians as NNPC says cause of fuel scarcity has been resolved

The NNPC Ltd. said that the issues were a result of logistics problems.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd. Olufemi Soneye, made the disclosure on Thursday while reacting to the situation.

Soneye reiterated that the prices of petroleum products were not changing.

“The NNPC Ltd. wishes to clarify that the tightness in the supply of PMS currently being experienced in some areas across the country is a result of logistics issues and that they have been resolved.

“The NNPC Ltd. urges Nigerians to avoid panic buying as there is a sufficiency of products in the country,” he assured.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that motorists in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have expressed worry over the long queues being presently experienced at fuel stations due to scarcity of PMS.

The independent marketers sell between ₦680 and ₦800 per litre, while the NNPC Ltd. retail outlets maintain their pump price of ₦617 per litre.

The black marketers are also seen along the roads and in front of fuel stations making brisk business, selling above ₦1,000 per litre of fuel.

