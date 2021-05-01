‘Don’t relocate to Canada’, Fayemi advises youths to stay and make Nigeria better

The governor urged the youths to stay and actualise the Nigeria of their dreams, adding that there is also a glass ceiling in Canada.

Fayemi said this at the 2021 edition of The Platform, an annual conference organised by the Senior Pastor of the Covenant Christian Centre, Lagos, Poju Oyemade on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

He also advised the youths to organise and kick the ruling All Progressives Congress out of power if they don't like the party's administration.

The governor said he won’t “discourage anyone who wants to leave this country in search of greener pastures, education, healthcare and what have you” because he once “lived outside this country for 15 years” to study and work.

The ex-minister however urged youths to stay in the country and "organise for political control rather than agonise or resort to violence."

He further said, “What I am saying in essence is that we have a duty of mentorship to younger people to say to them that sometimes, you don’t always get what you push for but that does not necessarily mean that is the end of the road, you keep knocking on the door, banging it and inevitably, it will open. How long it will open for will depend on your capacity to organise.

“At the risk of sounding immodest, that’s what got some of us into politics. We believe that another Nigeria is possible, a better Nigeria is possible and we should not stand by the sidelines in pushing for that Nigeria of our dreams, we are not there yet but that does not mean we will give up.”

Advising the youths not to give up on their country, Fayemi said there is a lot to hail in Nigeria, saying there is also a glass ceiling in Canada.