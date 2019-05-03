Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West - PDP) has announced the death of his mother, Comfort Melaye.

The lawmaker took to his Twitter account (@dino_melaye) early on Friday, May 3, 2019 to make the announcement.

"With total submission to the will of the Almighty God, I on behalf of the Melaye's announce the passing into Glory of our beloved mother. Deconess Comfort Melaye. We thank God for Godly life she lived. I love you my mother and Friend. We shall surely meet again," he posted.

He later posted another tweet to further praise his deceased mother whom he described as dependable.

"You are still alive because you live in me. I know you will never leave me my dependable mother, sister and best friend. You were more than just a mother. You gave your tomorrow for my today. Mummy the cloud is without form, but I take solace in the fact that we shall see again," he added.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki (Kwara Central - PDP), took to his own Twitter account (@bukolasaraki) to send condolence to his fellow legislator.

"My heartfelt prayers and sincere condolences go out to Senator Dino Melaye and his entire family over the passing of their beloved mother, Deaconess Comfort Melaye.

"I pray that the Almighty grants her eternal rest and gives the family the fortitude to bear this significant loss," he posted.

Melaye won a re-election into the Senate two months ago.