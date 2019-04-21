The Dean of Dangote Business School, Bayero University, Kano, (BUK) Prof Murtala Sagagi has said that there are over four million unemployed people in Kano state.

Sagagi said this on Saturday, April 20, 2019, while delivering a paper at an event organised by the Kano Concerned Citizens Initiative in Kano.

Blaming lack of developmental agenda on the successive administrations in the state, the professor said, over 500 industries had been shut down in Kano due to ineffective implementation of government policies.

He, therefore, called on business owners, Politicians and other stakeholders in the state to work come up with a strategy for the economic development of Kano.

He also advised the federal government to intensify efforts on power generation in the country. Sagagi said many industries collapsed in Kano state because of erratic power supply.

Dangote Business School (DBS) was founded in 2014 . It was established to promote high-level business management and entrepreneurship knowledge guided by global good practices.