The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 34 new cases of coronavirus in five states.

The new cases were recorded in Lagos, Kano, Katsina, Delta and Niger state.

The NCDC said 18 of the new cases were confirmed in Lagos, 12 in Kano, 2 Katsina and one case each in Delta and Niger state.

Lagos remains the epicenter of the virus in Nigeria as the new cases brought the total number of confirmed cases in the country’s economic capital to 232, followed by Abuja with 58 cases.

Also, this is the first time Kano, a state in the northern part of the country would record 12 cases in one day. The state which recorded its first case on Saturday, April 11, 2020, now has the fourth highest cases in the country.

While the new cases brought the total number of cases in Katsina to seven, Delta and Niger state recorded their 4th and 2nd cases respectively.

Again, this is the second-highest single-day announcement of new cases in Nigeria.

Nigeria recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases in one day with 35 new cases announced on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Nigeria now has 407 confirmed cases of the virus with 12 deaths.

According to the NCDC, 128 have been discharged.