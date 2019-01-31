Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement, said Buhari made the commendation at the palace of the Obong of Calabar, Cross River, on Wednesday.

Buharis expressed delight at the forthrightness of the royal father in spelling out some of the development projects of his administration, which showed a clear departure from past administrations.

The president assured the traditional ruler of his administrations determination to provide more interventions that would impact the lives of Nigerians.

Nigerians are our witnesses that things are not the same way as they used to be in terms of security, economy and fight against corruption.

I am happy His Majesty is well briefed and informed about what we have been doing and has been honest in speaking out, he said.

The President noted that the people living in the North Eastern states had also been comparing notes and sharing their experiences of remarkable relief since his administration assumed office in 2015.

According to him, workers and farmers that benefited from government programmes also have good stories to tell.

The President assured Nigerians that money saved from food importation would be used to build more infrastructurefor the benefit everyone in the country.

He also said the war against corruption would be fought relentlessly and all those found to have abused trust would be prosecuted.

In his remarks, the Obong of Calabar told President Buhari that Cross River had enjoyed the Federal Governments goodwill in road constructions, appointments in government and commissioning of a naval hospital in Calabar.

I wish to say thank you for your great works. We have been looking for the opportunity to come closer and say thank you. We wish you well.

I have blessed you naturally for the forthcoming elections and we hope by Gods making you will get a second term and continue with your good work, he said.

The monarch commended the President for completing abandoned projects in his domain and across the country and initiating new ones.

He said the Calabar-Ogoja-Katsina Ala road projects and the Calabar-Uyo-Aba road projects would really ease movement and livelihood of Nigerians.

The traditional ruler, however, urged the President to also complete the dredging of Calabar port in his second term.