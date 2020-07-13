President Muhammadu Buhari would be presenting the report at the 2nd Panel session of the forum, which would be holding online for the first time this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mrs Janet Mcdickson, Head Communications SSAP-SDGs, who made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said Buhari would be represented by Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, his Senior Special Assistant on SDGs.

The statement noted that Nigeria’s 2020 Voluntary National Review (VNR) on SDGs would focus on the key issues of poverty (SDG-1), an inclusive economy (SDG-8), health and wellbeing (SDG-3).

Others are Education (SDG-4), Gender equality (SDG-5), and the enabling environment of peace and security (SDG-16), and partnerships (SDG-17).

It further said this focus was based on Nigeria’s current development priorities and the development objectives of the Buhari’s administration.

“This VNR is being developed while facing huge challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic testing Nigeria’s public health systems, and of the collapse in oil prices, for an economy still getting 86 per cent of public revenue from oil and gas.

“Nigeria is one of the 47 VNR reporting countries this year. The list also includes 26 first time presenters, 20 second time presenters and 1 third time presenter.

“The reviews of progress at the national and sub-national levels are inclusive, country-led and country-driven,” the statement said.

It stated that Nigeria was also among the 44 countries of the UN that presented its VNR in 2017 on the implementation of the 2030 agenda and the SDGs at HLPF.

It added that as stipulated in paragraph 84 of the 2030 Agenda, regular reviews by the HLPF were to be voluntary, state-led, undertaken by both developed and developing countries.

It stressed that the review should provide a platform for partnerships, including through the participation of major groups and other relevant stakeholders.

“The VNRs aim to facilitate the sharing of experiences, including successes, challenges and lessons learned, with a view to accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

“The VNRs also sought to strengthen policies and institutions of governments and to mobilise multi-stakeholder support and partnerships for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals,’’ it said.

The statement noted that the HLPF was the main United Nations platform on sustainable development and it had a central role in the follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the SDGs at the global level.

It explained that during the meeting, the forum received and considers Voluntary National Review Reports from selected countries.

The statement revealed that this year, the meeting of the HLPF on Sustainable Development convened under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council, is to be held from July 7 to July 16.

According to it, this includes a 3-day ministerial meeting of the forum from July 14 July 16.

The theme is “Accelerated action and transformative pathways: realising the decade of action and delivery for sustainable development.