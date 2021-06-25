Buhari postpones scheduled medical trip to London

His spokesperson, Femi Adesina, had announced on Thursday, June 24, 2021 that he would jet to London on Friday, June 25 to meet with his doctors for a scheduled medical follow-up.

The trip was to last over two weeks, with the president scheduled to return in the second week of July.

Adesina announced on Friday afternoon that the trip has now been postponed indefinitely, without stating a reason.

"A new date will be announced in due course," he said.

The trip would have been Buhari's second two-week medical trip to London in three months.

The 78-year-old is a frequent medical tourist to the United Kingdom where he has spent around 200 days of his presidency since he was first elected in 2015.

His medical trips have proved controversial in the past when the president has stayed in London for extended periods, fueling speculations that he was too ill to lead the country.

The president's failure to significantly improve Nigeria's health sector has been touted by critics as one of the biggest failures of his administration.

But his media team insists he's simply loyal to the same doctors that have been treating him for decades.