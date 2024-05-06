Delta, Nigeria’s highest oil & gas producer laments epileptic power supply

The group’s coordinator, Okezi Odugala, in a news conference in Asaba on Monday, says the situation is destroying the socio-economic and environmental livelihood of residents of the state.

Odugala said Delta, as the nation’s highest oil and gas producer, and host to one of the largest power generation stations in Ughelli, should not have power issues.

“It is unacceptable that our communities cannot boast of constant four hours of electricity supply daily,” he said.

According to him, the power situation has been exacerbated by the heat wave from climate change, making living conditions unbearable for citizens.

"I believe that constant electricity supply is crucial for the full realisation of the ‘MORE agenda’, which represents Meaningful development, Opportunities for all, Realistic reforms, and Enhanced peace and security.

“It will create employment opportunities, reduce crime, and make living conditions enjoyable,” Odugala stated.

With the recent reforms of the Federal Government, enabling states and local governments to generate and transmit electricity, he said Delta has a window to develop power via Public-Private Partnerships.

The forum, he said, has, however, passed a vote of no confidence on the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), calling on the government to break its monopoly. According to him, this will open the power sector to more efficient and effective operators.

"They have exploited Deltans and frustrated small and large-scale business development in the state,” he added.

He called on Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori to declare an emergency in the power sector and take proactive measures to make it a priority. He also called for the review and reform of the energy sector to ensure constant electricity supply.

“We urge the governor to take these steps to leave an indelible mark on the state by prioritising electricity.