ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Delta, Nigeria’s highest oil & gas producer laments epileptic power supply

News Agency Of Nigeria

The poor power supply destroys the socio-economic and environmental livelihood of residents of the state.

The poor power supply destroys the socio-economic and environmental livelihood of residents of the state. [MarketForces Africa]
The poor power supply destroys the socio-economic and environmental livelihood of residents of the state. [MarketForces Africa]

Recommended articles

The group’s coordinator, Okezi Odugala, in a news conference in Asaba on Monday, says the situation is destroying the socio-economic and environmental livelihood of residents of the state.

Odugala said Delta, as the nation’s highest oil and gas producer, and host to one of the largest power generation stations in Ughelli, should not have power issues.

“It is unacceptable that our communities cannot boast of constant four hours of electricity supply daily,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the power situation has been exacerbated by the heat wave from climate change, making living conditions unbearable for citizens.

"I believe that constant electricity supply is crucial for the full realisation of the ‘MORE agenda’, which represents Meaningful development, Opportunities for all, Realistic reforms, and Enhanced peace and security.

“It will create employment opportunities, reduce crime, and make living conditions enjoyable,” Odugala stated.

With the recent reforms of the Federal Government, enabling states and local governments to generate and transmit electricity, he said Delta has a window to develop power via Public-Private Partnerships.

The forum, he said, has, however, passed a vote of no confidence on the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), calling on the government to break its monopoly. According to him, this will open the power sector to more efficient and effective operators.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They have exploited Deltans and frustrated small and large-scale business development in the state,” he added.

He called on Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori to declare an emergency in the power sector and take proactive measures to make it a priority. He also called for the review and reform of the energy sector to ensure constant electricity supply.

“We urge the governor to take these steps to leave an indelible mark on the state by prioritising electricity.

“This will attract investors, create employment opportunities, and improve the living conditions of citizens,” he noted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Intrigue as Kano Senator donates 1 million clay pots, burial materials to constituents

Intrigue as Kano Senator donates 1 million clay pots, burial materials to constituents

Delta, Nigeria’s highest oil & gas producer laments epileptic power supply

Delta, Nigeria’s highest oil & gas producer laments epileptic power supply

Telegram powered crypto casino, TG.Casino, signs partnership with AC Milan

Telegram powered crypto casino, TG.Casino, signs partnership with AC Milan

Measles kills 42 children in Adamawa, Govt extends resumption date to May 13

Measles kills 42 children in Adamawa, Govt extends resumption date to May 13

Here's why Nigeria's Remi Tinubu was picked as 9th most decent first lady in Africa

Here's why Nigeria's Remi Tinubu was picked as 9th most decent first lady in Africa

Ikeja Electric slashes electricity tariff for Band A customers

Ikeja Electric slashes electricity tariff for Band A customers

ICPC wants Osun corps members to join war against corruption in Nigeria

ICPC wants Osun corps members to join war against corruption in Nigeria

Edo assembly suspends 3 lawmakers after uncovering plot to impeach speaker

Edo assembly suspends 3 lawmakers after uncovering plot to impeach speaker

PHOTOS: Tragic scenes as fire guts residence of ex-Kano governor

PHOTOS: Tragic scenes as fire guts residence of ex-Kano governor

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The pro-Bello protest was staged by the Kogi Youth Coalition, they claimed they were attacked by operatives of the commission [Naija News]

'There was no shoot out' - EFCC denies shooting Yahaya Bello protesters

The students’ union was said to have disrupted an interactive session by staff of the university with the Edo State governorship candidate of the Labour Party

UNIBEN suspends students' union for disrupting LP Edo guber candidate's event

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio [puo reports]

Akpabio pledges better wages, working conditions for Nigerian workers

Retirees demand pension increase [PM News Nigeria]

Borno retirees demand pension increase, lament ₦4,000 monthly payment