Measles kills 42 children in Adamawa, Govt extends resumption date to May 13

News Agency Of Nigeria

The pupils and students were earlier scheduled to resume today, May 6, but the resumption was extended to May 13.

Measles kills 42 children in Adamawa, Govt extends resumption date to May 13 (Wikimedia)
Hajiya Aisha Umar, the Permanent Secretary, of the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, made the announcement in a statement on Monday in Yola.

Umar explained that the pupils and students were earlier scheduled to resume today, May 6, but the resumption was extended to May 13 to contain the outbreak of measles in parts of the state.

According to her, the disease had already affected some children.

“In view of the above, the Executive Governor of Adamawa, Ahmadu Fintiri, has directed that all schools, both public and private, should remain closed for one week.

“The new resumption date will be Monday, May 13, to enable the task force to conduct an elaborate vaccination campaign for all children.

“The ministry regrets all inconveniences caused by the sudden extension,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a measles outbreak had recently killed 42 children in Mubi North and Gombi local government areas of the state.

