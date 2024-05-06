ADVERTISEMENT
Faulty aircraft prevents Shettima from representing Tinubu at US summit

Bayo Wahab

Shettima will stay back in the country to carry on with other national duties, while the whereabouts of his principal remain unknown to Nigerians.

Vice President Kashim Shettima.
Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The Vice President was scheduled to leave Nigeria on Sunday, May 5, 2024, but his aircraft developed a technical fault, forcing him to stop his trip to the United States.

Stanley Nkwocha, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications to the Vice President, made this known in a statement on Monday, May 6, 2024.

According to him, due to the development, Shettima will stay back in the country to carry on with other national duties, while the whereabouts of his principal remain unknown to Nigerians.

President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.
President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima. Pulse Nigeria

The statement reads in part, “Vice President Kashim Shettima who was originally scheduled to represent the President was unable to make the trip following a technical fault with his aircraft, forcing him to make a detour on the advice of the Presidential Air Fleet. The Vice President will carry on with other national duties.

As a result, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has now been scheduled to represent President Tinubu at the summit.

According to Nkwocha, the summit, taking place at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, will bring political and business leaders from across Africa, the United States, and other regions together.

“It features high-level dialogues, networking sessions, and plenaries. Among the African heads of state expected are President Joseph Boakai of Liberia, President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, President Joao Lourenço of Angola, President Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi of Botswana, President José Maria Neves of Cabo Verde, and Deputy Prime Minister Nthomeng Majara of Lesotho,” he said.

Earlier, the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, had questioned the purported simultaneous absence of Tinubu and Shettima in the country.

In a tweet on Monday, May 6, Atiku it is unprecedented that two leaders of the country would simultaneously be absent at a time when the country is faced with daunting challenges.

He said, “I have been inundated by reports of the absence of the president and vice president from the country. It is unprecedented that the two leaders will be absent from the country at the same time, especially now that the nation is faced with daunting challenges. The question that readily comes to mind is who is in charge of government at this point, or is it right to assume that we are on autopilot?”

Recall that Pulse recently reported that President Tinubu may be forced to return to Nigeria in a commercial plane as the presidential jets that conveyed him and his entourage to the Netherlands developed faults in the country.

A source in the presidency disclosed exclusively to Pulse that as of Thursday, May 2, the two aircraft were still being repaired.

