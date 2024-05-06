ADVERTISEMENT
84-yr-old Olubadan-designate vows to build on his predecessor's legacies

News Agency Of Nigeria

The traditional ruler, who spoke through Oba Adebimpe, said the late Oba Balogun left a legacy of oneness.

Owolabi Olakulehin, the incoming Olubadan of Ibadan [Punch]
Oba Olakulehin, who was the Balogun of Ibadan land before his emergence as the Okubadan-designate, was accompanied on the visit by three members of the Olubadan Advisory Council.

They were: Osi Balogun, Ashipa Olubadan and Ashipa Balogun, Oba Gbadamosi Adebimpe, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi and Oba Kolawole Adegbola, respectively.

The traditional ruler, who spoke through Oba Adebimpe, said the late Oba Balogun left a legacy of oneness among members of the Olubadan advisory council.

He said it was the seed of love and unity planted by his predecessor that resulted in what was being witnessed through the visit.

The Olubadan-designate described the understanding between him and the late Oba Balogun as unparalleled, saying there was never any form of disagreement between them while his (Balogun’s) reign lasted.

He urged members of Aliiwo family to be thankful to God for the life and times of their departed patriarch.

“Though the reign was short in the eyes of men, the impacts and the legacies brought to Ibadan during the short period should be enough consolation and source of gratitude to God,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oba Olakulehin was welcomed to the family compound by the late Olubadan’s younger brother, Sen. Kola Balogun.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Kola Balogun praised Oba Olakulehin for the visit which he described as heroic and historic.

The former senator noted that it had never happened in the history of Ibadaland that an Olubadan-designate ever visited the family of his predecessor.

“The uniqueness of Ibadan remains unfathomable to the uninitiated when it comes to relationship.

“Ibadan sons and daughters always relate as brothers and sisters, notwithstanding the largeness of Ibadaland,’’ he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

