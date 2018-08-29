news

Despite working with fewer resources than was at the disposal of previous governments, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, believes President Muhammadu Buhari's administration has done more for Nigerians.

The minister said this while hosting a former minister and Ekiti State governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who paid him a courtesy visit, according to a report by The Punch.

While distinguishing the ideals of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP), Fashola said Buhari's government has carried out infrastructural projects without any political bias. According to him, this is why the current government has done more for Nigerians despite operating with fewer resources than were available in the past.

He said, "Our developmental initiatives are party blind, they are people focused, they are Nigeria centred. The housing project, federal secretariat project, transmission projects are all projects that were initiated while the opposition party governed the state (Ekiti). I went there on a tour to ensure that these projects were going on and what this visit does is just to bring that into sharper focus now.

"People say, in my view wrongly, that there is no difference between us and them (opposition). There are lots of differences and these can be seen in our attitude to development, spending, the type of infrastructure that President Buhari believes in, real infrastructure, not stomach infrastructure.

"There are fundamental ideological differences about how an economy and a government should be run. I think people must focus on those differences about how this government is doing more with fewer resources."

Fayemi seeks Fashola's help to develop Ekiti

During his visit, Fayemi said he hopes to prevail on Fashola to ask for the help of his ministry to implement developmental works in the state.

He said, "This is more of a private courtesy call on the minister and I am delighted to be here. I’ve come to solicit for assistance, his (Fashola’s) ministry is very crucial to the success of our state, particularly with regards to the developmental works around infrastructure such as power, housing and works."

Fashola told the governor-elect that his experience should serve him well in executing his duties for the good of the people of the state.

"I don't envy you because this is not an easy time to be a leader. However, I am sure that your previous experience in the state and at the national level will ultimately serve the interest of Ekiti people," he said.

Fayemi defeated the PDP candidate , Prof. Kolapo Olusola, aka Eleka, in the July 14 gubernatorial election as he won 197,459 votes to his opponent's 178,121 votes.

On October 16, 2018, he'll take over from incumbent, Ayodele Fayose, who defeated him in the 2014 gubernatorial election after his first stint as governor between 2010 and 2014.