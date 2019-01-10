Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday.

Adesina said El-Yakub’s appointment followed the resignation of Kawu Sumaila who was in that position.

Sumaila, who was appointed in August 2015, resigned to contest for the House of Representatives member for Sumaila/Takai Federal Constituency in Kano State under the the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His successor, El-Yakub, an APC stalwart from Kano State, was a member of the House of Representatives in 1998 and from 2003 to 2007 representing Kano Municipal Federal Constituency.