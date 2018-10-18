Pulse.ng logo
Atiku says online scheme is scamming people with his name

Atiku Abubakar says members of the public should beware of an online scheme which has been scamming people with his name.

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has distanced himself from an online grant scheme which promises to multiply people's money.

In a statement issued by his campaign organisation, Atiku warns unsuspecting Nigerians not to fall for the scheme.

"The attention of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization (APCO) has been drawn to an on-going scheme that purports to disburse grants to unsuspecting Nigerians.

"Information available to us reveal that the scheme code-named ‘Atiku Grant Disbursement Programme’ (see link bit.ly/2NP4vup) is asking unsuspecting members of the public to contribute a certain amount of money which will be multiplied for them after they have downloaded a particular social media application.

"The APCO disclaims this scheme and any other in such manner. For the avoidance of doubt, the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization is not in any way involved with the scheme or any other in such manner and neither did it give a proxy authorization", the statement sent to Pulse, read.

Beware of fake social media accounts

Atiku's campaign organisation also asked members of the public to beware of fake social media accounts opened in the candidate's name.

"The APCO also wishes to inform the general public that the official/verified social media handles of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP and former Vice President of Nigeria remains the following:

www.atiku.org (Blog)                                                           

www.facebook.com/atiku.org (Facebook)                    

www.twitter.com/atiku (Twitter)                                 

www.instagram.com/aatiku (Instagram)               

"The public is therefore put on notice to discountenance communication that did not emanate from any of these social media accounts and to refrain from participating in any online scheme that is aimed at defrauding innocent Nigerians, with the ulterior motive to embarrass the presidential campaign of Atiku Abubakar".

Atiku will be squaring up against incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC, for Nigeria's number one job, in February of 2019.

Atiku, a former vice president, has promised to make young Nigerians and women the pillars of his cabinet if elected into office.

