The All Progressives Congress, United Kingdom chapter has described the report that some Nigerians stormed the Nigerian House in London to protest against President Muhammadu Buhari as fake news.

The President had on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, left Nigeria for London where he will spend two weeks for a medical checkup.

Following his departure, photos of some protesters purported to be Nigerians surfaced on social media.

The protesters were said to be waiting for Buhari’s arrival at the Nigerian House in London.

A Twitter user, @Tqswaggerboi, who posted the pictures said “Hundreds of protesters of Nigeria descent have stormed the Nigeria House in London, awaiting the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari who is on a two weeks medical trip. #BuhariMustGo.”

But the APC in its reaction to the tweet said, “Please be advised that your @Tqswaggerboi 7.54am post is FAKE NEWS!”

The party also shared links to the website where the photos were gotten and the dates they were published online. The links showed the pictures were taken from a protest in the United Kingdom.