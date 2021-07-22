Almost 4,000 Nigerian children lose parents to COVID-19

The novel disease has infected over 192 million people and killed over 4.1 million globally since it was first detected in China in December 2019.

Nigeria recorded over 170,000 infections and 2,130 deaths since February 2020.

A modelling study on the global minimum estimates of children affected by COVID-19-associated orphanhood and deaths of caregivers showed that Nigerian children have been the most affected in West Africa.

556 children lost their mothers to the disease, while 3297 lost their fathers, according to the report.

94 more children lost a grandparent considered a primary caregiver, and an additional 540 children lost secondary caregivers such as a co-residing grandparent or kin.

A total of 4487 children lost their primary or secondary caregivers to the disease.