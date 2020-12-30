Aisha Buhari's spokesperson, Aliyu Abdullahi, has refused to confirm the whereabouts of the First Lady weeks after media reports that she relocated outside the country.

The First Lady reportedly flew out to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) months ago owing to alleged concerns over her family's safety.

When asked during a Channels TV interview on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 about her current whereabouts, Abdullahi said she's entitled to her privacy, despite being married to the president.

"If she chooses not to speak on a particular subject at any point in time, she is entitled to her own right to privacy and that is where I wish to leave that issue as of now.

"That is her own right, and she did not choose to speak at this time," he said.

The First Lady has been a vocal critic of her husband's government, alleging several times that a cabal was controlling his administration behind the scenes.

She has been involved in well-publicised public feuds with the family of Mamman Daura, Buhari's nephew, who many have alleged commands undue influence on the president.

She refused to strongly back his second term re-election and was hardly visible during his campaigns.