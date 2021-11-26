AIG approves dismissal, prosecution of policeman who killed 5 people in Enugu

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that the AIG also approved that Ebong, hitherto was attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 9 Umuahia while the incident took place, be prosecuted.

He said that the Enugu State Commissioner of Police appreciated residents’ understanding and patience while disciplinary trial and investigation lasted.

According to him, the commissioner also reassures the residents of the state’s commitment to always deal decisively with erring police officers.

“The approval is sequel to the Command’s conclusion of disciplinary trial and thorough investigation launched into the case of alleged shooting and killing of five persons and the injury of four others for no justifiable reasons, by Ebong.

“To this end, the commissioner has reiterated commitment to always deal decisively with police officers found culpable in disciplinary offences against extant codes of conduct, rules of engagement and standard operating procedures of the Nigeria Police.

“This is more if the issue concerns respect for fundamental human rights of citizens,” he said.

The police spokesman said that the commissioner assured the residents that such reports would be accorded the necessary confidentiality and action.

Ndukwe called on residents of the state to remain law abiding and promptly report erring police officers to the nearest police station.