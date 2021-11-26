RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

AIG approves dismissal, prosecution of policeman who killed 5 people in Enugu

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police in charge of Zone 13, Mr Muri Musa, on Friday approved the recommended punishment of dismissal for Inspector Edem Ebong.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)
Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)

It would be recalled that Ebong allegedly shot and killed five persons and injured four others for no justifiable reasons at Golf Estate, Enugu metropolis, on June 20, 2021.

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that the AIG also approved that Ebong, hitherto was attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 9 Umuahia while the incident took place, be prosecuted.

He said that the Enugu State Commissioner of Police appreciated residents’ understanding and patience while disciplinary trial and investigation lasted.

According to him, the commissioner also reassures the residents of the state’s commitment to always deal decisively with erring police officers.

“The approval is sequel to the Command’s conclusion of disciplinary trial and thorough investigation launched into the case of alleged shooting and killing of five persons and the injury of four others for no justifiable reasons, by Ebong.

“To this end, the commissioner has reiterated commitment to always deal decisively with police officers found culpable in disciplinary offences against extant codes of conduct, rules of engagement and standard operating procedures of the Nigeria Police.

“This is more if the issue concerns respect for fundamental human rights of citizens,” he said.

The police spokesman said that the commissioner assured the residents that such reports would be accorded the necessary confidentiality and action.

Ndukwe called on residents of the state to remain law abiding and promptly report erring police officers to the nearest police station.

He said that residents can call the command’s hotlines on: 08032003702, 08086671202, 08075390883 or 08098880172 and alternatively send e-mails to contact042ppro@gmail.com.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

AIG approves dismissal, prosecution of policeman who killed 5 people in Enugu

AIG approves dismissal, prosecution of policeman who killed 5 people in Enugu

Banditry: Kaduna govt orders restoration of telecoms services

Banditry: Kaduna govt orders restoration of telecoms services

Rising cost of cooking gas worries environment minister as more Nigerians turn to firewood cooking

Rising cost of cooking gas worries environment minister as more Nigerians turn to firewood cooking

FEMA warns public against taking pictures during rescue operations

FEMA warns public against taking pictures during rescue operations

Why I signed Nigerian Content Act in 2010 — Jonathan

Why I signed Nigerian Content Act in 2010 — Jonathan

We can’t afford to fail Nigerians in 2022 census — NPC Commissioner warns

We can’t afford to fail Nigerians in 2022 census — NPC Commissioner warns

Diezani loses N16.4 billion jewelry collection to FG again in Appeal Court

Diezani loses N16.4 billion jewelry collection to FG again in Appeal Court

Gunmen kill 11 persons in Plateau

Gunmen kill 11 persons in Plateau

IPMAN, others back FG on petrol subsidy removal by 2022

IPMAN, others back FG on petrol subsidy removal by 2022

Trending

FG tells US to make visa process easier for Nigerians

U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (left), with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama (right) [U.S. Mission in Nigeria]

Gunmen kill Zamfara APC governorship aspirant along Kaduna-Abuja highway

Alhaji Sagir Hamida. [e-nigeriang]

Nigerians among 75 migrants who drowned in Libya trying to reach Europe

Hundreds of migrants have died this year trying to reach Europe via the Mediterranean (image used for illustration) [ANSA/Italian Navy]

Lai Mohammed calls judicial panel report of Lekki massacre 'tales by moonlight'

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]