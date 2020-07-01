Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation has announced that Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja and Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos will resume operations on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

The minister announced this on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, via his Twitter page.

He also said the Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri airports will reopen for domestic operations on Saturday, July 11, while other airports in the country will resume operations on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

He tweeted, "I am glad to announce that Abuja & Lagos airports will resume domestic operations on the 8th of July, 2020. Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri & Maiduguri to resume on the 11th. Other airports on the 15th. Date for international to be announced in due course. Bear with us, please."

Sirika’s announcement came two days after the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha disclosed that Federal Government had approved that domestic flights resume in the country on a safe date.

The Federal Government had earlier said that domestic operations would begin on June 21 but Musa Nuhu, director-general of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), announced that the date was no longer feasible.