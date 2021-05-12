‘Buhari deserves respect’, Kwara Gov urges Nigerians to stop denigrating the president

AbdulRazaq said Buhari has done extremely well, adding that no patriot should allow the denigration of the president.

The governor said this during the distribution of Ramadan gift to the vulnerable, physically challenged, widows and less privileged on Wednesday, May 11, 2021, in the state.

He said, “Most of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors rode on Buhari’s back to power. Even though we had our own ‘otoge’ in Kwara but he led the party amiably.

“So we are not going to sit and have people needlessly denigrate the leader of the country for no just reason. The man has been working.

“He has done exceedingly well and because he would not talk, the opposition is taking advantage of that to pull him and the country down. No, no patriot should allow that.

AbdulRazaq described President Buhari as an effective manager of resources, who has been able to manage Nigeria’s economy despite the fall of crude oil prices and the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The governor said, “When there was a lot of money in this country, it was mismanaged. But when baba came in, the money has dwindled. There is no money today but President Buhari has been able to manage that and he has been an effective manager of resources. What he has been doing is to manage the situation.

“The effect of COVID-19 has hit hard on global economy, not just Nigeria. It hit Nigeria very hard as the vast majority of us earn our wages daily. So the shutdown affected us more.

“No matter what they say about Baba Buhari, nobody has accused him of embezzling money. That is where it starts from. The man is prudent and diligent. He is making sure that things are done right in every sector.”

On security, the governor said Buhari’s administration has curtailed the activities of Boko Haram insurgents in Borno state.

“In the area of security we have our challenges. But when baba came in, only Maiduguri was in the hands of the government of Nigeria, all the other local government areas of Borno state were practically in the hands of non state actors. But today things have changed.

“Before baba came on board, bombings were going on in Kaduna, Kano and even Abuja. United Nations office was bombed. We always seem to forget that and latch on to the momentum of now, which is quite sad.

“Security begins with all of us and we have our roles to play. That is why the Federal Government has introduced community policing,” he said.