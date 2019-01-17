Dear Sarah,

Anytime I have sex I feel pains after I orgasm. Please, what causes it and what can I do?

Dear anonymous,

Because the human body is full of mysteries, sometimes orgasms actually do hurt.

The official name for this pain is dysorgasmia, which again, means you’re having pain either during or after your orgasm.

For women who experience pain after they orgasm, the cramping usually happens right away and can cause pain for a few hours after sex. You can feel the pain or the cramping anywhere in your vagina, and/or in your lower abdomen or back.

But in some cases, an underlying gynecological condition can also trigger that pain or cramping after sex, like pelvic inflammatory disease (PID). Pain during sex isn’t just something you should deal with.

For starters, this is a serious barrier to your pleasure. And then there’s the fact that you could have an underlying condition that needs treatment.

If you don’t have any underlying conditions like PID or endometriosis, your doctor may recommend that you try using a hot pad on your pelvic region and taking some OTC anti-inflammatory medication to help with the pain.

But again, don’t sit on this and assume that you’re doomed to suffer through crampy orgasms for the rest of your life. Make sure to see your doctor for treatment.