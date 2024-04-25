FG reclaims ₦57 billion out of ₦5.2 trillion liabilities owed by govt agencies

The amount is part of the ₦5.2 trillion liabilities owed to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). Refunds were also made by companies who failed to deliver on projects for which payment had been made.

According to a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Federal Ministry of Finance, Okokon Udo, who was represented by the Director of Special Duties, Aisha Omar, the ministry became aware of the debts after the collation of data which revealed over 5,000 debtors across over 93 MDAs across the country.

Speaking during a sensitisation workshop on the Federal Government Debt Recovery Drive through Project Lighthouse Programme in Enugu, Udo noted that due to the outstanding debts owed to the FG, the ministry set up a debt recovery process termed Project Lighthouse, created to properly aggregate relevant economic and financial information from other government agencies who before now, failed to share data.

Udo explained, “Generally, revenue loopholes have been aided by poor information sharing and enforcement. It may interest you to note that the Ministry, through the consolidation efforts of the Debt Analytics and Reporting Application, has been able to aggregate monumental debts of approximately ₦5.2 trillion.”

Using Project Lighthouse, it was discovered that defaulting companies and individuals who failed to honour their repayment obligations were still being paid through government platforms like the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) and Treasury Single Account (TSA) due to a lack of transparency.