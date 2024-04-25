ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

FG reclaims ₦57 billion out of ₦5.2 trillion liabilities owed by govt agencies

Solomon Ekanem

The ministry became aware of the debts after collating data revealing over 5,000 debtors across over 93 MDAs across the country.

FG reclaims ₦57bn out of ₦5.2tn liabilities owed by govt agencies [The Presidency Nigeria/X]
FG reclaims ₦57bn out of ₦5.2tn liabilities owed by govt agencies [The Presidency Nigeria/X]

Recommended articles

The amount is part of the ₦5.2 trillion liabilities owed to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). Refunds were also made by companies who failed to deliver on projects for which payment had been made.

According to a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Federal Ministry of Finance, Okokon Udo, who was represented by the Director of Special Duties, Aisha Omar, the ministry became aware of the debts after the collation of data which revealed over 5,000 debtors across over 93 MDAs across the country.

Speaking during a sensitisation workshop on the Federal Government Debt Recovery Drive through Project Lighthouse Programme in Enugu, Udo noted that due to the outstanding debts owed to the FG, the ministry set up a debt recovery process termed Project Lighthouse, created to properly aggregate relevant economic and financial information from other government agencies who before now, failed to share data.

ADVERTISEMENT

Udo explained, “Generally, revenue loopholes have been aided by poor information sharing and enforcement. It may interest you to note that the Ministry, through the consolidation efforts of the Debt Analytics and Reporting Application, has been able to aggregate monumental debts of approximately ₦5.2 trillion.”

Using Project Lighthouse, it was discovered that defaulting companies and individuals who failed to honour their repayment obligations were still being paid through government platforms like the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) and Treasury Single Account (TSA) due to a lack of transparency.

A breakdown of the debts showed that some of the culprits included corporate entities and individuals with unpaid credit facilities in the Bank of Industry (BOI), Bank of Agriculture (BOA) etc. Other retrieved debts came from Judgment Debt in favour of the government and debts owed to the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) by insurance companies amongst others.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG reclaims ₦57 billion out of ₦5.2 trillion liabilities owed by govt agencies

FG reclaims ₦57 billion out of ₦5.2 trillion liabilities owed by govt agencies

Music Business Academy for Africa wraps up successful 2023/2024 programme

Music Business Academy for Africa wraps up successful 2023/2024 programme

Medic West Africa: Fostering collaboration, innovation for better healthcare

Medic West Africa: Fostering collaboration, innovation for better healthcare

FULL LIST: Nigeria slips in Africa's largest economy rankings for 2024

FULL LIST: Nigeria slips in Africa's largest economy rankings for 2024

Economic hardship: Glo, MTN, Airtel, others plotting hike in tariff

Economic hardship: Glo, MTN, Airtel, others plotting hike in tariff

Naira depreciates again, loses 0.64% against dollar at official market

Naira depreciates again, loses 0.64% against dollar at official market

5 top banks hit ₦9.51 trillion annual revenue in the 2023 financial year

5 top banks hit ₦9.51 trillion annual revenue in the 2023 financial year

Multichoice DStv, GOtv subscription fees increases again, check out new prices

Multichoice DStv, GOtv subscription fees increases again, check out new prices

The Role of Proof of Stake in Crypto Investment: Participating in consensus

The Role of Proof of Stake in Crypto Investment: Participating in consensus

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Investing in DAO Governance Tokens: Participating in decentralised decision-making

Investing in DAO Governance Tokens: Decentralised decision-making

Investing in Decentralised Finance (DeFi) Protocols: Building future of finance

Investing in Decentralised Finance (DeFi) Protocols: Building future of finance

Navigating Regulatory Compliance in Crypto Investment: Ensuring legal compliance

Navigating Regulatory Compliance in Crypto Investment: Legal compliance

Dollar and Naira [THISDAYLIVE]

Naira depreciates again, loses 0.64% against dollar at official market