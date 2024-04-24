ADVERTISEMENT
Remi Tinubu once saved me from media blackmail — Gov Adeleke

Segun Adeyemi

Governor Adeleke said he was saved from paying a huge amount of money when the media caught on camera sleeping during a plenary session.

Gov Ademola Adeleke, Oluremi Tinubu [Facebook]
Gov Ademola Adeleke, Oluremi Tinubu [Facebook]

Speaking at an event honouring Senator Tinubu alongside other state governors’ wives, Governor Adeleke recounted how she intervened when he was caught napping during a session.

He expressed gratitude for her support and acknowledged her as his saviour during that incident.

As quoted by Vanguard, the governor said, “I want to welcome you to Osun State. You are a detribalise First Lady. I remember that she was my senior colleague at the 8th assembly; there was a time when the media caught me sleeping in the Senate, so they wanted to blackmail me. I told them how tedious our job is in making bills and having several sleepless nights over Nigeria.

“We don’t sleep till 4 a.m. most times. They (the media) were not listening to me, I almost fell for their blackmail. So I ran to Mama (First Lady) when she was going to Lagos, I told her that I wanted to ask her something. I said I was sleeping, and the media came to me that they saw me sleeping, and it seemed they wanted to collect something from me.

“She told me, ‘Ma da won lohun’ (don’t answer them), let them go and write whatever thing they want to write, tell them that you are a human being because they have done that to her before. I made use of what she told me. That helped me out of paying a lot of money. So anytime we have issues, we always go to her because of her wealth of experience.”

