ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

FULL LIST: Nigeria slips in Africa's largest economy rankings for 2024

Segun Adeyemi

The IMF predicts that South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, and Nigeria will remain the leading economies in Africa until 2030, according to their projections.

Nigeria lost the top spot to South Africa in the latest IMF rankings. [Getty Images]
Nigeria lost the top spot to South Africa in the latest IMF rankings. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has unveiled its rankings, spotlighting African economies based on GDP data for the year. These rankings offer insights into the economic paths of different nations and predict forthcoming trends within the region.

Although grappling with persistent macroeconomic hurdles, the overall economic outlook for Africa appears steady.

According to the IMF's forecasts, South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, and Nigeria are expected to maintain their positions as the top four economies in Africa until 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa is on track to become the largest economy in Africa, surpassing Nigeria and Egypt.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his inauguration on Monday, May 29, 2023 declared the removal of fuel subsidy. [Getty Images]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his inauguration on Monday, May 29, 2023 declared the removal of fuel subsidy. [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria

Once the continent's biggest economy, Nigeria has fallen to fourth place due to various economic difficulties, including high inflation, currency depreciation, and the repercussions of recent government policy changes.

These changes, like removing petrol subsidies and letting market forces set the currency exchange rate, have increased living costs. Nigeria also faces shortages of dollars needed for imports, worsening its reliance on foreign goods.

Additionally, Nigeria is grappling with a scarcity of dollars essential for imports, exacerbating its dependence on foreign products.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Bank of Nigeria has raised interest rates and ended electricity tariff subsidies to address inflation.

According to the IMF, Egypt, previously the top economy, is expected to drop to second place due to currency devaluations but could regain the top spot by 2027.

The IMF stresses the importance of ongoing reforms and investments to strengthen Africa's economy, predicting rising rankings for countries like Kenya and stable standing for Ethiopia until 2030.

Africa's economic journey underscores the significance of strategic policies and investments, alongside international partnerships, in shaping its future.

Below is the list of IMF's latest ranking of Africa's largest economies in 2024:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. South Africa $373.2 billion GDP

2. Egypt $347.5 billion GDP

3. Algeria $266.7 billion GDP

4. Nigeria $252.7 billion GDP

5. Ethiopia $205.1 billion GDP

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Morocco $152.3 billion GDP

7. Kenya $104 billion GDP

8. Angola $92.1 billion GDP

9. Cote d'Ivore $86.9 billion GDP

10. Tanzania $79.6 billion GDP

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Music Business Academy for Africa wraps up successful 2023/2024 programme

Music Business Academy for Africa wraps up successful 2023/2024 programme

Medic West Africa: Fostering collaboration, innovation for better healthcare

Medic West Africa: Fostering collaboration, innovation for better healthcare

FULL LIST: Nigeria slips in Africa's largest economy rankings for 2024

FULL LIST: Nigeria slips in Africa's largest economy rankings for 2024

Economic hardship: Glo, MTN, Airtel, others plotting hike in tariff

Economic hardship: Glo, MTN, Airtel, others plotting hike in tariff

Naira depreciates again, loses 0.64% against dollar at official market

Naira depreciates again, loses 0.64% against dollar at official market

5 top banks hit ₦9.51 trillion annual revenue in the 2023 financial year

5 top banks hit ₦9.51 trillion annual revenue in the 2023 financial year

Multichoice DStv, GOtv subscription fees increases again, check out new prices

Multichoice DStv, GOtv subscription fees increases again, check out new prices

The Role of Proof of Stake in Crypto Investment: Participating in consensus

The Role of Proof of Stake in Crypto Investment: Participating in consensus

The Role of Liquidity Mining in Crypto Investment: Maximising returns

The Role of Liquidity Mining in Crypto Investment: Maximising returns

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Verve Card: Your companion to a lifetime of sweet experiences

Verve Card: Your companion to a lifetime of sweet experiences

Investing in DAO Governance Tokens: Participating in decentralised decision-making

Investing in DAO Governance Tokens: Decentralised decision-making

Investing in Decentralised Finance (DeFi) Protocols: Building future of finance

Investing in Decentralised Finance (DeFi) Protocols: Building future of finance

Navigating Regulatory Compliance in Crypto Investment: Ensuring legal compliance

Navigating Regulatory Compliance in Crypto Investment: Legal compliance