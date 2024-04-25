FULL LIST: Nigeria slips in Africa's largest economy rankings for 2024

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has unveiled its rankings, spotlighting African economies based on GDP data for the year. These rankings offer insights into the economic paths of different nations and predict forthcoming trends within the region.

Although grappling with persistent macroeconomic hurdles, the overall economic outlook for Africa appears steady.

According to the IMF's forecasts, South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, and Nigeria are expected to maintain their positions as the top four economies in Africa until 2030.

South Africa is on track to become the largest economy in Africa, surpassing Nigeria and Egypt.

Once the continent's biggest economy, Nigeria has fallen to fourth place due to various economic difficulties, including high inflation, currency depreciation, and the repercussions of recent government policy changes.

These changes, like removing petrol subsidies and letting market forces set the currency exchange rate, have increased living costs. Nigeria also faces shortages of dollars needed for imports, worsening its reliance on foreign goods.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has raised interest rates and ended electricity tariff subsidies to address inflation.

According to the IMF, Egypt, previously the top economy, is expected to drop to second place due to currency devaluations but could regain the top spot by 2027.

The IMF stresses the importance of ongoing reforms and investments to strengthen Africa's economy, predicting rising rankings for countries like Kenya and stable standing for Ethiopia until 2030.

Africa's economic journey underscores the significance of strategic policies and investments, alongside international partnerships, in shaping its future.

Below is the list of IMF's latest ranking of Africa's largest economies in 2024:

1. South Africa $373.2 billion GDP

2. Egypt $347.5 billion GDP

3. Algeria $266.7 billion GDP

4. Nigeria $252.7 billion GDP

5. Ethiopia $205.1 billion GDP

6. Morocco $152.3 billion GDP

7. Kenya $104 billion GDP

8. Angola $92.1 billion GDP

9. Cote d'Ivore $86.9 billion GDP