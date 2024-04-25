ADVERTISEMENT
FG begins demolition for first 3km of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Saturday

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 700 km Lagos-Calabar coastal road will be constructed at ₦15 trillion, and a kilometre of the road will cost ₦4 billion.

The construction of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway has started from Victoria Island in Lagos. [Abiodun Bello/X]
The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Korede Keisha, disclosed this at a news conference on Thursday in Lagos.

She said that the structures to be demolished would be those within the designated right of way for the project.

She urged property owners who received demolition notices and have concerns to visit the secretariat of the Federal Ministry of Works, from today, Thursday, April 25, until tomorrow Friday, April 26, to discuss their concerns.

Keisha said, “So this press briefing is just to create awareness for all those that may be involved or have one or two things to do along that project corridor.

“We’ve sent out demolition notices to as many as are within the right of way and we are using this medium now to say that everyone that has any concern within that corridor and has been served, the secretariat is opened to them from today, 3.00 pm.

“We are welcoming them from today till tomorrow. Whatever you have to do along that axis, and then we’ve come to you and marked you down for demolition, we are asking that you see us at the secretariat from today till tomorrow evening.

“Thereafter, the demolition squad will move to action by Saturday morning for the first three kilometres.

“For the first three kilometres, anything within the right of way of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway will be dropped down from Saturday morning.

“So, I want to use this medium to reach out to as many as we cannot put calls across to, that this will go a long way to let them know that their issues will be sorted out between today and tomorrow.

“Especially if you are within zero to three kilometres of the projects and you have been marked. You have been identified as standing in the right of way of the project corridors.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 700km Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project is designed to connect Lagos to Cross River, passing through the coastal states of Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom, before culminating in Cross River.

FG begins demolition for first 3km of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Saturday

