Here's why people masturbate

Those who masturbate regularly have stronger immune systems.

A well-masturbated body makes for a very happy brain. Get your brain on board with masturbation and your body will thank you.

Remember that arousal starts in your head and works its way down. If your mind is good and turned on, it won’t be long until the rest of your body follows suit. Below are some of the reasons people masturbate.

1. To relieve sexual tension

A lot of people masturbate to relieve sexual tension. Which, at least defeats the positive impact on one's sex life that sexual tension can offer. Sexual tension, if allowed to build, can actually create even better sex.

2. For sexual pleasure

People also masturbate to decrease stress and relax. Between the endorphins that are released during masturbation, the lowered blood pressure it can produce, and release of stress-related tension, turning to masturbation as a healthy — and natural — way to take a load of, so speak, is a great option.

3. To sleep better

Masturbation helps you sleep better. We have the releasing of those endorphins that will knock you right out, helping you sleep like a baby.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

3 most courageous sex positions to try out asap
Can self-stimulation kill your sex drive?
3 best couch sex positions to try tonight
3 things you can do to make it easier to have an orgasm during sex
