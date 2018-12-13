Here's how to make him melt in your mouth

news

Nothing would be more embarrassing than having your gag reflex come into play and end up ruining the entire 'oral sexperience.'

It is easy to understand why giving a blowjob might be scary, but you are missing out if you aren’t giving him that satisfaction. So it’s time you learned how to make it a fun experience for both you and your man tonight.

1. Use your magic

Even though your warm tongue and mouth both feel incredible stimulating him all over, he needs a bit of rough stimulation as well and this is where your hands come into play.

With your mouth and tongue on the tip of his penis, stimulating his most sensitive spot, he is craving some rough stimulation on his shaft where he can handle that kind of a touch. This is a perfect opportunity to use your hand or both your hands and to really work his shaft.

2. Ease into it

There is always some form of foreplay to get you both going. The same rule must be upheld for oral sex. You don’t necessarily have to take your time, but don’t go right into it right away. Start off slow by kissing around his penis. Use your hand to stroke around the base and gradually work your way up the shaft. Starting off with your hand will ensure that you are making him hard and making your job ultimately easier.

This also gets him going and gets him used to stimulation. Then, you can throw your tongue into the mix. Use your tongue to lick up and down the sides of his shaft and making your way up to the head of his penis. Keep in mind, the head of his penis is similar to your clitoris – it gets very sensitive when directly stimulated. Use your tongue to massage around the penis but never stay on one spot.

3. Seize the moment

Flip around and let him tend to you while you are on top giving it to him. Oral is supposed to be fun and the more you let loose, the sexier and amazing it is going to be. Also, the more you are into it and the more relaxed you are, the easier it is going to be for you to take him in your mouth.

If you want to deep throat and give him that kind of an experience, then there is a trick for that so you can do so with ease and reassurance. All you do is make a fist with your left hand, press your index and thumb together and squeeze as hard as you can. This pressure will bypass your gag reflex so you will be able to allow your man to explore all of the depths of your mouth.

