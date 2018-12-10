Here's how to do the standing 69 sex position

news

Before you attempt the standing 69, you need to make sure that both you and your man are strong enough to carry on with it.

This is because your man is going to be carrying all your weight, while you are upside down. So your man needs to be quite muscular to perform it, while you need to be quite small, otherwise, you will put a huge pressure on his back and neck.

Start off by having your man lie down on his back, with his feet over the side of the bed so that they are touching the floor. You then need to get into the regular 69 position on top of him. When you are in the 69 position, make sure that your legs are quite close together so that they are practically squeezing your man’s head.

Before your man tries to stand, you both should perform it while your man is simply sitting upright on the bed. So your man needs to sit up. He will need to use one hand to push himself up while using his other to steady himself. Meanwhile, you need to keep your legs wrapped around the back of his neck and arms wrapped around his waist to keep yourself in position and to prevent yourself from sliding down.

When you are in the standing 69 you will be doing quite a lot of work just to keep yourself in position. For most girls, that’s the main thing that they concentrate on.

When you are upside down, it’s going to take a little while for you to get comfortable. Rather than taking your man’s penis right into your mouth to give him a blowjob, you should try licking it and kissing it and only take the tip of it into your mouth. This is because you won’t have your arms free to help you control how deep you take it.

Once you are comfortable trying the standing 69 from a seated position, it’s time to try it with your man standing.

Your man should first and foremost concentrate on keeping you standing and making sure that he stays steady so that neither of you hurt yourselves. Your man needs to be careful to make sure that you don’t slip too far downwards. He can do this by reaching down and holding you by your shoulders.

When in the standing 69, he just needs to slowly lick you out using his tongue. Broad, soft strokes are best for this. He doesn’t need to perform any ‘crazy’ moves on you as he needs to concentrate more on making sure he has a firm grip. It’s very tiring, meaning that you can usually only perform it for a minute or 2 with your man.

