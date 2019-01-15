According to research done at the University of Pittsburgh concluded that women have a more satisfying sex life as they turn older.

Here are a few reasons to help you understand why sex gets better with age.

1. Emotional connect

You realize sex is more than just a physical need. You develop an emotional bond with your partner and there is a sense of security and stability in the relationship, which is an outcome of years of togetherness. This phase begins once you overcome the stage where your heart is ruled by your hormones and as months turn into years and years into decades, you actually learn to make love as opposed to just having sex.

2. Knowing what you want

Your twenties and early thirties are all about experimentation. What all you like in foreplay, the best sex positions, what makes you climax etc. and you figure out your likes and dislikes. Your youthful years are an investment to figure out what works best for you. As you grow older, you are quite clear about your sexual needs and there is a high probability that you have the best sex of your life in those years.

3. Pressure of sexual performance

For beginners, performance anxiety is a big issue that prevents them from having a satisfying sex life. As you grow older, the thoughts of your sexual performance do not give you anxiety. You know how to make your partner happy and have reached that stage of mutual understanding where you know what your partner needs.

