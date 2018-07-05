Common sex positions guys really hate

news

Believe it or not, there are some sex positions that guys aren’t super into. And you might not realize it.

Guys will probably love most positions, but there are some that they would prefer over others. Of course, every guy is different, and certain guys like certain positions, while other guys prefer other ones. So, it really depends on what your guy likes. Not only that, but you have to be sure that you are comfortable trying some sex positions. Below are some sex positions that guys aren’t super into.

1. Standing up

Standing up sex can be really complicated, and it also can be hard to balance and hold up your partner. If your guy is the one who is helping to hold you up, their arms will get really tired and that won't be very fun.

2. Reverse cowgirl

Most guys love reverse cowgirl, but it can also be a little hard on them. Having sex in reverse cowgirl makes you a lot more likely to injure your partner's penis, which is bad. If you want to do it, just go slow!

3. Floor sex

If you're doing it on a carpeted floor, you and your partner could get a bad rug burn which is really not fun. Stick to somewhere that isn't so dangerous.

4. Anything on the table

Table sex is low-key pretty dangerous. You might think it's fun and spontaneous, but it can also be a little risky, which might turn your guy off. It's best to stick to the bed!

5. Anything complicated

Sex is supposed to be fun. If you start trying really hard and complicated positions, it will be more frustrating than fun. Communicate with your partner so that you both know what you want, and have fun!