In fact, there are times when women feel disappointed after making love and their partner might have no idea about it.

Here are a few things that turn women off during sex.

1. Ignoring her orgasm

Reaching a satisfying climax is important for both men and women. If you ignore her orgasm, you are simply holding your partner back from her share of pleasure. Understand what all works for her and make her climax first.

2. Rushing foreplay

Foreplay is the foundation of a good sex session. Rushing or skipping foreplay is a bummer for women as it is the basic move that turns them on and sets the mood. It helps in natural lubrication down there and makes penetrative sex pain free.

3. Bad hygiene

Before making attempts to woo her sexually, give yourself some self-love. Make sure you have taken a shower, applied a deodorant, brushed your teeth, got rid of bad breath and taken care of basic hygiene.

4. Being aggressive

There is a difference between wild sex and aggressive sex. Being over passionate might not just turn her off but it may make her uncomfortable as well. Make sure you have discussed the limits with her and your every move should be made to inflict only pleasure.

5. Being mean

Sex is a two-way street and it requires efforts from both the partners to make it an amazing experience. Don’t make her do all the work. You should consider her mood and preferences before pushing her to do anything. For instance, if you force her to pleasure you orally, needless to say, the entire situation would turn out to be uncomfortable for her and you would definitely turn her off.

