See what the stars wore to the 2024 Met Gala
The theme for this year is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."
The event is a charity function that is meant to raise money for scholarships and other projects for the Costume Institutes, a department devoted to fashion at the MET. But over the years, this shindig, hosted by Vogue editor and Global Chief Content Officer of Condé Nast, Anna Wintour has become the defining fashion event for the who is who in the world.
Invites to past editions has been extended to everybody from Tems to BurnaBoy to Lupita Nyong'o . Last year's theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."
This year it's "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." But so far, no one is sleeping tonight. The fashion industry and its muses are at high alert.
See what all your faves wore to the 2024 MET Gala below:
