See what the stars wore to the 2024 Met Gala

Lopez, one of the night's co-chairs, dazzled in a sheer off-the-shoulder gown covered with sparkling silver embellishments for her 14th Met Gala appearance.She paired the dress, which had a plunging neckline, with a bold necklace. She swept her hair up in a simple updo so that it could take center stage and kept her makeup glowy but natural.This isn't the first time Lopez has donned a naked dress to the Met Gala. She also wore one in 2015, the same year Beyonc and Kim Kardashian did, following Rihanna's headline-making dress from the CFDA Fashion Awards the year prior.Cher was the first to wear a naked dress to the Met Gala in 1974.

Business Insider USA