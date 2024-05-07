ADVERTISEMENT
See what the stars wore to the 2024 Met Gala

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

The theme for this year is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

Model Gigi Hadid at the 2024 Met Gala: Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Model Gigi Hadid at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The event is a charity function that is meant to raise money for scholarships and other projects for the Costume Institutes, a department devoted to fashion at the MET. But over the years, this shindig, hosted by Vogue editor and Global Chief Content Officer of Condé Nast, Anna Wintour has become the defining fashion event for the who is who in the world.

Invites to past editions has been extended to everybody from Tems to BurnaBoy to Lupita Nyong'o . Last year's theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

This year it's "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." But so far, no one is sleeping tonight. The fashion industry and its muses are at high alert.

See what all your faves wore to the 2024 MET Gala below:

Greta Gerwig at 2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
Greta Gerwig at 2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Pulse Nigeria
Ayo Edebiri at 2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
Ayo Edebiri at 2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Pulse Nigeria
Sienna Miller at 2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
Sienna Miller at 2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Pulse Nigeria
Donald Glover at 2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
Donald Glover at 2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Pulse Nigeria
Tyla at 2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
Tyla at 2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Pulse Nigeria
Sabrina Harrison at the 2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
Sabrina Harrison at the 2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Pulse Nigeria
British Vogue editor, Chioma Nnadi at 2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
British Vogue editor, Chioma Nnadi at 2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Pulse Nigeria
Emma Chamberlain attends the 2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
Emma Chamberlain attends the 2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Business Insider USA
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham Graham's black Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress had subtle floral detailing and hand-placed Swarovski crystals, she shared on Instagram. Business Insider USA
Luciana Damon and Matt Damon
Luciana Damon and Matt Damon Matt Damon walked the red carpet in a timeless black tuxedo, while his wife, Luciana, wore a ruched strapless gown with a necktie. Business Insider USA
Anna Wintour
Anna Wintour Wintour, the host of the "fashion's biggest night," wore a white gown under a floor-length black blazer covered in tropical flower appliqus. Business Insider USA
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth Pataky and Hemsworth, dressed in Tom Ford, arrived in coordinating champagne-colored ensembles. Business Insider USA
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny The rapper turned heads in a fully custom look by Maison Margiela that featured a deconstructed blazer, statement hat, and pants with a single red pinstripe. Business Insider USA
Emma Chamberlain
Emma Chamberlain Chamberlain arrived in a custom black-lace Jean Paul Gaultier gown that featured gothic sleeves reminiscent of barbed wire. Business Insider USA
Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie Christie wore a vampiric, blood-red Maison Margiela gown with a sheer tulle cape. Business Insider USA
Jennifer Lopez brought the naked dress back to the Met Gala steps.
Jennifer Lopez brought the naked dress back to the Met Gala steps. Lopez, one of the night's co-chairs, dazzled in a sheer off-the-shoulder gown covered with sparkling silver embellishments for her 14th Met Gala appearance.She paired the dress, which had a plunging neckline, with a bold necklace. She swept her hair up in a simple updo so that it could take center stage and kept her makeup glowy but natural.This isn't the first time Lopez has donned a naked dress to the Met Gala. She also wore one in 2015, the same year Beyonc and Kim Kardashian did, following Rihanna's headline-making dress from the CFDA Fashion Awards the year prior.Cher was the first to wear a naked dress to the Met Gala in 1974. Business Insider USA
Rebecca Ferguson made the first major outfit change of the night.
Rebecca Ferguson made the first major outfit change of the night. She arrived on the red carpet in a black cape wrapped around her body in a bubble shape. But as she walked toward the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps, she removed the outer piece to reveal a sparkling, form-fitting dress beneath it.Her black gown featured a raven print that matched the design across the blue satin lining of her cape. Thom Browne designed the outfit. Business Insider USA
Dan Levy at 2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
Dan Levy at 2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Pulse Nigeria
Alton Mason at 2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
Alton Mason at 2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Pulse Nigeria
2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Pulse Nigeria
John O'Connor at the 2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
John O'Connor at the 2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Pulse Nigeria
Jamie Dornan at the 2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
Jamie Dornan at the 2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Pulse Nigeria
GQ editor Will Welch at the 2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
GQ editor Will Welch at the 2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Pulse Nigeria
Gustav Magnar Witzoe at the 2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
Gustav Magnar Witzoe at the 2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Pulse Nigeria
Jonathan Groff at the 2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
Jonathan Groff at the 2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Pulse Nigeria
Lea Michele at the 2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
Lea Michele at the 2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Pulse Nigeria
Zendaya attends the 2024 Met Gala.John Shearer/Getty Images
Zendaya attends the 2024 Met Gala.John Shearer/Getty Images Business Insider USA
Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo at the 2024 Met Gala.John Shearer/Getty Images
Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo at the 2024 Met Gala.John Shearer/Getty Images Pulse Nigeria
Sarah Jessica Parker at the 2024 Met Gala.John Shearer/Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker at the 2024 Met Gala.John Shearer/Getty Images Pulse Nigeria
2024 Met Gala.John Shearer/Getty Images
2024 Met Gala.John Shearer/Getty Images Pulse Nigeria
Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe at the 2024 Met Gala.John Shearer/Getty Images
Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe at the 2024 Met Gala.John Shearer/Getty Images Pulse Nigeria
Emily Ratajkowski at the 2024 Met Gala.John Shearer/Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski at the 2024 Met Gala.John Shearer/Getty Images Pulse Nigeria
2024 Met Gala.John Shearer/Getty Images
2024 Met Gala.John Shearer/Getty Images Pulse Nigeria
Aya Nakamura at the 2024 Met Gala: Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Aya Nakamura at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Pulse Nigeria
Wisdom Kaye at the 2024 Met Gala: Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Wisdom Kaye at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Pulse Nigeria
Michael Arden at the 2024 Met Gala: Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Michael Arden at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Pulse Nigeria
Stray Kids at the 2024 Met Gala: Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Stray Kids at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Pulse Nigeria
Morgan Spector
Morgan Spector The "Gilded Age" actor put a spin on classic menswear in a red blazer with large poppies on the shoulder and black gloves. Business Insider USA
Jordan Roth
Jordan Roth The American theater producer brought the garden to the Met Gala steps with his custom couture Valentino outfit, which was covered in flowers. Business Insider USA
Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo Business Insider USA
Gayle King
Gayle King The daytime television icon embraced the night's theme in a bright-green gown that featured oversized rosettes on the hip and shoulder. Business Insider USA
Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin
Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin Luhrmann wore a gray suit covered in flowers, while Martin wore a gown featuring a bold dandelion print. Business Insider USA
Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons The professional basketball player wore a multi-patterned tweed suit. He accessorized with a pair of red-tinted sunglasses and a briefcase-style bag with a clock printed on the front. Business Insider USA
Steven Yeun
Steven Yeun Yeun wore a Thom Browne suit with metallic floral detailing. Business Insider USA
Lily James
Lily James James wore a light-pink Erdem gown with a structured bodice, long train, and black stem appliqus that paid homage to the night's "Garden of Time" theme. Business Insider USA
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling Kaling looked elegant in a soft beige gown with a flowing train. The gown featured a structural shoulder-piece that added some major dramatic flair. Business Insider USA
Zoe Saldaa
Zoe Saldaa Saldaa kept things simple in a sheer, chiffon gown by Chlo that perfectly complemented the actor's glowing skin.She paired the look with a pair of tall, brown-leather boots. Business Insider USA
