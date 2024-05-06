ADVERTISEMENT
FG announces plan to delist naira from all P2P platforms

Bayo Wahab

The development is aimed at tackling the manipulation of the local currency’s value in the foreign exchange market.

The Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Emomotimi Agama, made this known in a virtual meeting with blockchain stakeholders on Monday, May 6, 2024.

He said, “That is one of the things that must be done to save this space. The delisting of the naira from the P2P platforms to avoid the level of manipulation that is currently happening. I want your cooperation in dealing with this as we roll out regulations in the coming days.”

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

