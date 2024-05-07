The Met Gala is an annual gathering of celebrities who show up in elaborate costumes for charitable purposes in favour of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
Nigerians who attended the 2024 Met Gala
Did you know that people of Nigerian descent were at the 2024 Met Gala?
This year's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: The Garden of Time," is based on J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story about the eventual fall of aristocracy and the failure of money and beauty to prevent death.
Wisdom Kaye
This famous stylist and fashion content creator was born in Nigeria, though he is also an American citizen. He stole the show in a red three-piece outfit complete with a cap from Robert Twun.
Ayo Edebiri
Nigerian-American actor Ayo Edebiri came through in a halterneck floral gown by Loewe. Ayo stuck to the garden theme perfectly and looked like a beautiful flower.
Chioma Nnadi
The editor of British Vogue is of Nigerian descent, her father is Nigerian. She stunned as usual in yellow pants and a loose-flowing top with a train.
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia was born in Britain to Nigerian parents. She wore a custom Thom Browne look - a crop tuxedo and skirt adorned with flowers.
Damson Idris
Nigerian-British actor was also on the red carpet at this year's Met Gala. He looked dapper in a black suit.
Nnamdi Asomugha
Nigerian-American producer and husband of Kerry Washington was also present at the Met Gala in a dashing tuxedo.
Last year, Burna Boy, Skepta and Tems were in attendance but they did not grace the red carpet this year.
