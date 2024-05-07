ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Nigerians who attended the 2024 Met Gala

Temi Iwalaiye

Did you know that people of Nigerian descent were at the 2024 Met Gala?

Nigerians at the 2024 Met Gala [Gettyimages]
Nigerians at the 2024 Met Gala [Gettyimages]

The Met Gala is an annual gathering of celebrities who show up in elaborate costumes for charitable purposes in favour of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Recommended articles

This year's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: The Garden of Time," is based on J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story about the eventual fall of aristocracy and the failure of money and beauty to prevent death.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wisdom Kaye at the Met Gala [Gettyimages]
Wisdom Kaye at the Met Gala [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

This famous stylist and fashion content creator was born in Nigeria, though he is also an American citizen. He stole the show in a red three-piece outfit complete with a cap from Robert Twun.

Ayo Edebiri at the 2024 Met Gala [Gettyimages]
Ayo Edebiri at the 2024 Met Gala [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

Nigerian-American actor Ayo Edebiri came through in a halterneck floral gown by Loewe. Ayo stuck to the garden theme perfectly and looked like a beautiful flower.

ADVERTISEMENT
Chioma Nnadi at the Met Gala
Chioma Nnadi at the Met Gala Pulse Nigeria

The editor of British Vogue is of Nigerian descent, her father is Nigerian. She stunned as usual in yellow pants and a loose-flowing top with a train.

Cynthia Erivo at the 2024 Met Gala [Gettyimages]
Cynthia Erivo at the 2024 Met Gala [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Cynthia was born in Britain to Nigerian parents. She wore a custom Thom Browne look - a crop tuxedo and skirt adorned with flowers.

Damson Idris at the 2024 Met Gala [Gettyimages]
Damson Idris at the 2024 Met Gala [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

Nigerian-British actor was also on the red carpet at this year's Met Gala. He looked dapper in a black suit.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nnamdi Asomugha at the 2024 Met Gala [Gettyimages]
Nnamdi Asomugha at the 2024 Met Gala [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

Nigerian-American producer and husband of Kerry Washington was also present at the Met Gala in a dashing tuxedo.

Last year, Burna Boy, Skepta and Tems were in attendance but they did not grace the red carpet this year.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

#MetGala 2024: Ranking the top 10 most beautiful dresses

#MetGala 2024: Ranking the top 10 most beautiful dresses

Nigerians who attended the 2024 Met Gala

Nigerians who attended the 2024 Met Gala

Ayo Edebiri shined in this backless column dress by Loewe at 2024 MET Gala

Ayo Edebiri shined in this backless column dress by Loewe at 2024 MET Gala

See what the stars wore to the 2024 Met Gala

See what the stars wore to the 2024 Met Gala

7 things you can do if your partner starts getting too close to their ex

7 things you can do if your partner starts getting too close to their ex

Deafness: Causes, treatment, and management

Deafness: Causes, treatment, and management

What it means when you see 11:11 and other 'mirror hours' on the clock

What it means when you see 11:11 and other 'mirror hours' on the clock

Did you know crying at specific times helps you lose weight? Find out

Did you know crying at specific times helps you lose weight? Find out

How to know your talking stage isn't leading anywhere

How to know your talking stage isn't leading anywhere

Why your legs may swell after sitting for a while and how to reduce it

Why your legs may swell after sitting for a while and how to reduce it

5 Nigerian celebrities who stole the show at the 2023 Met Gala

5 Nigerian celebrities who stole the show at the 2023 Met Gala

Do not get married until you can honestly answer these 10 questions

Do not get married until you can honestly answer these 10 questions

Pulse Sports

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ayra Starr is Dsquared SS24 [x]

Hit or miss? Ayra Starr’s outfit to Tiffany & Co. store opening in New York

Kim Kardashian

See what the stars wore to the 2024 Met Gala

Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez won Miss Universe Buenos Aires [Instagram]

60-year-old woman wins Miss Universe Buenos Aires pageant

2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri shined in this backless column dress by Loewe at 2024 MET Gala