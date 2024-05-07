Nigerians who attended the 2024 Met Gala

This year's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: The Garden of Time," is based on J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story about the eventual fall of aristocracy and the failure of money and beauty to prevent death.

Nigerians at the 2024 Met Gala

Wisdom Kaye

This famous stylist and fashion content creator was born in Nigeria, though he is also an American citizen. He stole the show in a red three-piece outfit complete with a cap from Robert Twun.

Ayo Edebiri

Nigerian-American actor Ayo Edebiri came through in a halterneck floral gown by Loewe. Ayo stuck to the garden theme perfectly and looked like a beautiful flower.

Chioma Nnadi

The editor of British Vogue is of Nigerian descent, her father is Nigerian. She stunned as usual in yellow pants and a loose-flowing top with a train.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia was born in Britain to Nigerian parents. She wore a custom Thom Browne look - a crop tuxedo and skirt adorned with flowers.

Damson Idris

Nigerian-British actor was also on the red carpet at this year's Met Gala. He looked dapper in a black suit.

Nnamdi Asomugha

Nigerian-American producer and husband of Kerry Washington was also present at the Met Gala in a dashing tuxedo.