Anticipation builds up for Tems' debut album 'Born In The World'

Scheduled for release this May under Since '93/RCA Records, the album promises to be a landmark moment in her career.

Coachella Music Festival debut

Tems recently made her debut at the prestigious Coachella Music Festival, delivering a mesmerizing performance that left audiences in awe.

Special appearances by music icons Justin Bieber and Wizkid added to the excitement, as they joined Tems on stage to perform their chart-topping hit, 'Essence.'

With another performance scheduled for April 21st, fans are eagerly anticipating her return to the Coachella stage.

Pulse Nigeria

New releases and chart success

In anticipation of her debut album, Tems has treated fans to two new songs: 'Me & U' and 'Not An Angel.'

These releases mark her first full-length offerings since the acclaimed 'If Orange Was A Place' EP in 2021.

The reception has been phenomenal, with "Me & U" garnering over 45 million streams and spending more than 7 weeks in the top 5 of the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Chart.

Billboard Breakthrough Award

Tems' stellar rise in the music industry was further solidified when she was honored with the Breakthrough Award at Billboard's 2024 Women in Music Awards.

This prestigious accolade recognizes her exceptional talent and contribution to the music landscape.

To celebrate this achievement, Tems delivered a breathtaking live performance of 'Not An Angel,' captivating audiences with her soulful vocals and magnetic stage presence.

As the release date for 'Born In The Wild' draws near, excitement continues to build among fans and critics alike.

With her unique blend of soulful melodies, insightful lyrics, and captivating performances, Tems is poised to make a significant impact with her debut studio album.

A rising star

Tems' journey from Lagos, Nigeria, to international acclaim is a testament to her talent and determination.

With a GRAMMY Award under her belt and an Oscar nomination to her name, she has firmly established herself as one of the most exciting artists of her generation.

