ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

#MetGala 2024: Ranking the top 10 most beautiful dresses

Temi Iwalaiye

What dresses had us spellbound at this year's Met Gala?

Best-dressed at the Met Gala 2024 [Gettyimages]
Best-dressed at the Met Gala 2024 [Gettyimages]

The Met Gala is an annual event where celebrities show up in elaborate costumes for charitable purposes in favour of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The theme of the 2024 Met Gala is Sleeping Beauties: A Garden in Time.

Recommended articles

Vogue describes it as “the celebration of clothing and fashion so fragile that they can’t ever be worn again." The theme was also inspired by a ballad written by J.G. Ballard about a beautiful garden that's impermanent and fragile.

Which guests nailed the theme?

ADVERTISEMENT
Zendaya at the 2024 Met Gala [Gettyimages]
Zendaya at the 2024 Met Gala [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

Zendaya first look custom-archival Maison Margiela. She looked like a beautiful tree, loved the bird by her neck, and loved her dramatic makeup.

Tyla at the 2024 Met Gala [gettyimages]
Tyla at the 2024 Met Gala [gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

Tyla stole the show; she came literally as the sands of time. She even had sand on her shoulder and an hourglass clutch. Her outfit was made by Balmain.

ADVERTISEMENT
Emma Chamberlain at the 2024 Met Gala [Gettyimages]
Emma Chamberlain at the 2024 Met Gala [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

We’re living for the lace gown from Jean Paul Gaultier; there’s something so alluring and mythical about it.

Mona Patel at 2024 Met Gala [Vogue]
Mona Patel at 2024 Met Gala [Vogue] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Mona wore a functional Ivis Van Herpen dress with moving butterflies on her shoulders—simply beautiful.

Gigi Hadid at the 2024 Met Gala [Gettyimages]
Gigi Hadid at the 2024 Met Gala [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

Gigi’s Thom Browne dress looked like a flower opening up; if you look closely, the bottom of the dress has a jacket sewn to it.

ADVERTISEMENT
Janelle Monae at the 2024 Met Gala
Janelle Monae at the 2024 Met Gala Pulse Nigeria

Janelle wore a 3D holographic dress with cut-outs by the waist; there was something so delicately beautiful about the dress.

Keke Palmer at the 2024 Met Gala [Gettyimages]
Keke Palmer at the 2024 Met Gala [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

The simplicity of Keke Palmer’s dress is where the beauty lies. Marc Jacobs designed this golden dress. Her high ponytail complimented the look perfectly.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ariana Grande at the 2024 Met Gala [Gettyimages]
Ariana Grande at the 2024 Met Gala [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

Ariana was ethereal in this Loewe gown, which featured a breastplate incorporated into a flowing gown.

Elle Fanning at the 2024 Met Gala [Gettyimages]
Elle Fanning at the 2024 Met Gala [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Elle looked like water in this Balmain gown; the birds on her shoulders rounded out the look perfectly.

Demi Moore at the 2024 Met Gala [Gettyimages]
Demi Moore at the 2024 Met Gala [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

Demi looked like art in this Harris Reed gown, the combination of aesthetic beauty and avant garde is one for the books.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

#MetGala 2024: Ranking the top 10 most beautiful dresses

#MetGala 2024: Ranking the top 10 most beautiful dresses

Nigerians who attended the 2024 Met Gala

Nigerians who attended the 2024 Met Gala

Ayo Edebiri shined in this backless column dress by Loewe at 2024 MET Gala

Ayo Edebiri shined in this backless column dress by Loewe at 2024 MET Gala

See what the stars wore to the 2024 Met Gala

See what the stars wore to the 2024 Met Gala

7 things you can do if your partner starts getting too close to their ex

7 things you can do if your partner starts getting too close to their ex

Deafness: Causes, treatment, and management

Deafness: Causes, treatment, and management

What it means when you see 11:11 and other 'mirror hours' on the clock

What it means when you see 11:11 and other 'mirror hours' on the clock

Did you know crying at specific times helps you lose weight? Find out

Did you know crying at specific times helps you lose weight? Find out

How to know your talking stage isn't leading anywhere

How to know your talking stage isn't leading anywhere

Why your legs may swell after sitting for a while and how to reduce it

Why your legs may swell after sitting for a while and how to reduce it

5 Nigerian celebrities who stole the show at the 2023 Met Gala

5 Nigerian celebrities who stole the show at the 2023 Met Gala

Do not get married until you can honestly answer these 10 questions

Do not get married until you can honestly answer these 10 questions

Pulse Sports

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ayra Starr is Dsquared SS24 [x]

Hit or miss? Ayra Starr’s outfit to Tiffany & Co. store opening in New York

Kim Kardashian

See what the stars wore to the 2024 Met Gala

Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez won Miss Universe Buenos Aires [Instagram]

60-year-old woman wins Miss Universe Buenos Aires pageant

2024 Met Gala.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri shined in this backless column dress by Loewe at 2024 MET Gala