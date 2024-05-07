The Met Gala is an annual event where celebrities show up in elaborate costumes for charitable purposes in favour of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The theme of the 2024 Met Gala is Sleeping Beauties: A Garden in Time.
#MetGala 2024: Ranking the top 10 most beautiful dresses
What dresses had us spellbound at this year's Met Gala?
Vogue describes it as “the celebration of clothing and fashion so fragile that they can’t ever be worn again." The theme was also inspired by a ballad written by J.G. Ballard about a beautiful garden that's impermanent and fragile.
Which guests nailed the theme?
1. Zendaya
Zendaya first look custom-archival Maison Margiela. She looked like a beautiful tree, loved the bird by her neck, and loved her dramatic makeup.
2. Tyla
Tyla stole the show; she came literally as the sands of time. She even had sand on her shoulder and an hourglass clutch. Her outfit was made by Balmain.
3. Emma Chamberlain
We’re living for the lace gown from Jean Paul Gaultier; there’s something so alluring and mythical about it.
4. Mona Patel
Mona wore a functional Ivis Van Herpen dress with moving butterflies on her shoulders—simply beautiful.
5. Gigi Hadid
Gigi’s Thom Browne dress looked like a flower opening up; if you look closely, the bottom of the dress has a jacket sewn to it.
6. Janelle Monae
Janelle wore a 3D holographic dress with cut-outs by the waist; there was something so delicately beautiful about the dress.
7. Keke Palmer
The simplicity of Keke Palmer’s dress is where the beauty lies. Marc Jacobs designed this golden dress. Her high ponytail complimented the look perfectly.
8. Ariana Grande
Ariana was ethereal in this Loewe gown, which featured a breastplate incorporated into a flowing gown.
9. Elle Fanning
Elle looked like water in this Balmain gown; the birds on her shoulders rounded out the look perfectly.
10. Demi Moore
Demi looked like art in this Harris Reed gown, the combination of aesthetic beauty and avant garde is one for the books.
