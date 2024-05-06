6 Movies were villains are more likeable and morally superior to heroes

In Zack Snyder’s adaptation of Alan Moore’s iconic graphic novel, the line between hero and villain is deliberately ambiguous, but one character, Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias, stands out. Veidt’s plan involves mass murder to avert a global nuclear war, arguably saving billions of lives. While his methods are undoubtedly extreme, the film presents his actions as a painful yet necessary choice for the greater good, contrasting sharply with the more traditional, reactive approaches of his fellow superheroes who focus on fighting crime rather than solving the root causes of global conflict.

2. "Black Panther" (2018)

Erik Killmonger, the antagonist in Marvel's "Black Panther," is a character who earns a great deal of empathy from the audience. His life shaped by abandonment and discrimination, Killmonger seeks to overturn the isolationist policies of Wakanda to help black communities worldwide using the nation’s advanced technology. While his methods are violent, his cause forces the protagonist, T’Challa, to rethink Wakanda’s role in the world, ultimately leading to a more proactive stance in global affairs.

3. "The Rock" (1996)

General Francis Hummel, portrayed by Ed Harris in "The Rock," takes hostages and threatens San Francisco with chemical weapons to protest against the U.S. government’s failure to acknowledge the sacrifices of his men and others who died on covert operations. His demand is that their families receive compensation. Though his tactics are extreme, Hummel's underlying motive—to seek justice for fallen soldiers—casts him in a more sympathetic light and poses ethical questions about the treatment of military personnel.

4. "Swordfish" (2001)

The film's antagonist, Gabriel Shear, played by John Travolta, is a charismatic and ruthless figure who plans to siphon billions from illegal government funds to fight terrorism. His justification is that the ends (protecting national security) justify the means (stealing money and killing innocents). While clearly a villain, Gabriel's motives are complex, highlighting the murky ethics of national security and the lengths individuals might go to protect their country.

5. "Blade Runner" (1982)

In Ridley Scott’s "Blade Runner," the replicants, led by Roy Batty, are technically the villains, designed as bioengineered beings who rebel against their human creators in a quest for more life. Their rebellion stems from a deeply human desire for survival and freedom, challenging the audience to consider their oppressors—the human race—as the true villains. The film’s moral ambiguity is encapsulated in Batty’s poignant final monologue, which shows his capacity for empathy and highlights the ethical complexities of creating life only to enslave it.

6. "Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War" (2018)

Thanos, the Mad Titan, is the arch-nemesis throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga, particularly in "Avengers: Infinity War." His plan to eliminate half of all life in the universe is driven by a twisted sense of mercy to prevent overpopulation and the resultant suffering it can cause. His willingness to sacrifice his loved ones and himself for this cause arguably demonstrates a commitment that exceeds some of the heroes' more personal motivations.

