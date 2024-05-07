Ayo Edebiri shined in this backless column dress by Loewe at 2024 MET Gala

On Monday, May 7, 2024, the American Nigerian actress hung out with other members of the fashion crowd at the 2024 MET Gala with the theme this year, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

Edebiri shined at the event in a halter-neck dress from the Spanish designers Loewe. The floral, backless column dress was designed with hand-embroidered floral guipure lace and covered in 3D appliqué flowers.

"That was the one that spoke to me the most, but then Danielle [Goldberg, my stylist] was like, ‘This is the one that Jonathan [Anderson] is also the most excited about. That really locked that in for me, in my heart,” Edebiri who rose to fame for her role as Sydney Adamu in the FX series The Bear chatted to Vogue.

“The level of craftsmanship that it took to make this dress is so beyond. Looking into those details, taking that into consideration, it just amplifies that feeling for me. I know I’m in such good hands because everybody’s so excited and they’re so thorough, and I think they love collaboration, and they love being thoughtful,” she told the American fashion magazine.

This year, Edebiri who has been acting for a while, stole the award season, winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, and Best Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

