Ayo Edebiri shined in this backless column dress by Loewe at 2024 MET Gala

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Edebiri shined at the event in a halter-neck dress from the Spanish designers Loewe.

On Monday, May 7, 2024, the American Nigerian actress hung out with other members of the fashion crowd at the 2024 MET Gala with the theme this year, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

Ayo Edebiri attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Pulse Nigeria
Ayo Edebiri attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Pulse Nigeria
Ayo Edebiri attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: Nigerian-American Ayo Edebiri's best fashion moments at 2024 award shows

Edebiri shined at the event in a halter-neck dress from the Spanish designers Loewe. The floral, backless column dress was designed with hand-embroidered floral guipure lace and covered in 3D appliqué flowers.

"That was the one that spoke to me the most, but then Danielle [Goldberg, my stylist] was like, ‘This is the one that Jonathan [Anderson] is also the most excited about. That really locked that in for me, in my heart,” Edebiri who rose to fame for her role as Sydney Adamu in the FX series The Bear chatted to Vogue.

ALSO READ: Nigerian-American Ayo Edebiri wins Best Actress at 2024 Golden Globes

The level of craftsmanship that it took to make this dress is so beyond. Looking into those details, taking that into consideration, it just amplifies that feeling for me. I know I’m in such good hands because everybody’s so excited and they’re so thorough, and I think they love collaboration, and they love being thoughtful,” she told the American fashion magazine.

Ayo Edebiri attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Pulse Nigeria
Ayo Edebiri attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Pulse Nigeria
Ayo Edebiri attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Pulse Nigeria

This year, Edebiri who has been acting for a while, stole the award season, winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, and Best Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

Last night was Edebiri's first time at the MET Gala.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla is an Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse Nigeria, a multi-media journalist with experience touching on tech, media, digital culture and pop culture. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng

