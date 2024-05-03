ADVERTISEMENT
Ask Pulse: I'm so confused; I don't know who impregnated me

Temi Iwalaiye

Ask Pulse is a weekly advice column and a listening ear to help you sort through your issues.

This week, Farida, a young pregnant woman, is confused about who is the father of her unborn baby.

I got pregnant as I was about to enter the university. The problem is that I don’t know who is responsible for the baby.

I have two men in my life, and I had sex with both of them. Let’s call them John and Musa. I had sex with Musa on Monday and John on Tuesday. I was ovulating on Monday, and Musa released inside me. I used Postinor 2 after sex, but not immediately.

When I had sex with John on Tuesday, he didn’t use a condom, but as he was about to orgasm, he pulled out.

Anyway, I already introduced Musa to my mother as the father of my baby. My mother was furious, of course, and even said I wouldn’t be going to school anymore, but that's not the main issue.

The problem now is that John knows I’m pregnant. He thinks the baby might be his, and wants me to do a DNA test when the baby is born.

However, Musa has already accepted responsibility, He even wants to marry me. If the baby is John’s, I doubt he can take care of me or the baby. What do I do?

Farida.

I know you may be scared, having gotten pregnant at such a young age, and the fact that your mother isn’t taking it well might make you feel depressed. You should know that becoming a single mother is also not easy. It can be very challenging, especially if it wasn’t planned, which seems to be the case from your message.

Nonetheless, please don’t feel pressured to marry anyone just because you got pregnant, and most importantly, don’t commit paternity fraud. Making an honest decision will be very hard, but it’s better than lying. You will hurt more people in the long run.

You have to be honest about what has happened and not leave either of the men in limbo and you definitely need to do paternity test when the child is born. I wish you all the best.

Pulse.

