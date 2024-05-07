ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

These actors are nominated for an AMVCA for the first time in 2024

Kome Nathaniel

The 10th AMVCA nominees include fresh faces in the acting categories with names like Demola Adedoyin and Tana Adelana.

AMVCA 2024: First-time nominees shake up acting categories
AMVCA 2024: First-time nominees shake up acting categories

Recommended articles

Now in its 10th year, the award ceremony will mark the milestone with a series of events this week that will culminate with the award ceremony on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

The nominees for this 10th edition were announced on March 24, 2024, with much fanfare.

Among the films that were nominated, Breath of Life, Over the Bridge, and Mami Wata emerged as front-runners.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: 'Over the Bridge' leads 2024 AMVCA with 12 nominations — see the full list

In the acting categories, there are first-time nominees whose performances show great promise, especially as the voting process in these categories has been changed from public voting to select jury.

See below the first-time nominees in the acting categories ahead of the 2024 AMVCA on Saturday:

Demola Adedoyin AMVCA [Instagram/demola.adedoyin]
Demola Adedoyin AMVCA [Instagram/demola.adedoyin] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Acting is nothing new to Adedoyin, who has consistently put on a fantastic show in movies like October 1, The Bridge and Ile Owo. In Breath of Life, he portrayed young Timi, a talented and accomplished man whose life is cruelly turned upside down when he moves to Nigeria with his wife and daughter in the 1960s. For this role, he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor. BB Sasore is the director of the film, which is currently available on Prime Video.

Ibrahim Yekini AMVCA [Instagram/iteleempire]
Ibrahim Yekini AMVCA [Instagram/iteleempire] Pulse Nigeria

Yekini, better known by his stage name Itele D Icon, started acting in 2000. He has been in numerous films, such as Omo Ghetto: The Saga and Jagun Jagun (The Warrior), in which he played Gbogunmi. For this role, he was nominated for the first time for an AMVCA in the Best Supporting Actor category. Moses Inwang is the director of the film, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

ADVERTISEMENT
Levi Chikere AMVCA [Instagram/god_man_levi]
Levi Chikere AMVCA [Instagram/god_man_levi] Pulse Nigeria

Chikere was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Legbe, in the Netflix film, Blood Vessel, directed by Moses Inwang. The film follows Legbe and five others as they desperately flee their oil-polluted and politically unstable town. In a bid for a brighter future, they had to hide on a ship smuggling stolen oil, unknowingly putting themselves in grave danger as they faced a treacherous journey across the Atlantic.

Ropo-Ewenla-Nollywie
Ropo-Ewenla-Nollywie Pulse Nigeria

Beyond Ewenla’s work as a producer and a broadcaster, he has been featured in multiple films. This year he secured his first AMVCA nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ayorode in the film, Over the Bridge. The film tells the story of a man's journey while grappling with his emotional state and the quest to rediscover purpose in the midst of internal and external pressures.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tana Adelana AMVCA [Instagram/tanaadelana]
Tana Adelana AMVCA [Instagram/tanaadelana] Pulse Nigeria

Adelana’s role in the Netflix film, Ijogbon (The Chaos), directed by Kunle Afolayan, earned her a well-deserved nomination for Best Supporting Actress at this year’s AMVCA. The film tells the story of four teenagers living in a remote village called Oyo Oke, whose lives take an unexpected turn when they stumble upon a pouch containing uncut diamonds.

Ejiro Onojaife AMVCA [Instagram/ejir0onojaife]
Ejiro Onojaife AMVCA [Instagram/ejir0onojaife] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Onojaife has built a filmography showcasing her acting talents in films such as When The Living Is Dead, Brotherhood and Domitilla. Her portrayal of Ibukun in the film, The Origin: Madam Koi-Koi, which tells the tale of a vengeful spirit who haunts the hallways of boarding schools, marked a breakthrough moment for her. The performance earned her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at this year’s AMVCA.

David Ezekiel AMVCA [Instagram/thedavidezekiel]
David Ezekiel AMVCA [Instagram/thedavidezekiel] Pulse Nigeria

Ezekiel's performance as Abbey in the Netflix film Blood Vessels, directed by Inwang, earned him an AMVCA nomination for the first time in the Best Lead Actor category this year.

ADVERTISEMENT
Adaobi Dibor [Instagram/the_adaobi]
Adaobi Dibor [Instagram/the_adaobi] Pulse Nigeria

With her outstanding performance in the Netflix film Blood Vessels, Dibor was nominated for an AMVCA for Best Lead Actress, her first nomination. In the film, Dibor portrayed Oyin, the girlfriend of David Ezekiel's character Abbey, who becomes pregnant unexpectedly and has to deal with her father's wrath.

Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who gives engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

These actors are nominated for an AMVCA for the first time in 2024

These actors are nominated for an AMVCA for the first time in 2024

6 Movies where villains are more likeable and morally superior to heroes

6 Movies where villains are more likeable and morally superior to heroes

Anticipation builds up for Tems' debut album 'Born In The World'

Anticipation builds up for Tems' debut album 'Born In The World'

That's 1 of the biggest problems - RMD calls out the hypocrisy in christianity

That's 1 of the biggest problems - RMD calls out the hypocrisy in christianity

Here're 5 other times Yemi Alade has called out the Nigerian government

Here're 5 other times Yemi Alade has called out the Nigerian government

15 notable diss songs in Nigerian music since 1999

15 notable diss songs in Nigerian music since 1999

Family confirms death of South African actor Mpho Sebeng

Family confirms death of South African actor Mpho Sebeng

It was not an April Fool's joke - Ali Baba dedicates new triplets in church

It was not an April Fool's joke - Ali Baba dedicates new triplets in church

'BBNaija' star Angel pens emotional note to boyfriend Soma on his birthday

'BBNaija' star Angel pens emotional note to boyfriend Soma on his birthday

Pulse Sports

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wale Ojo will play Wole Soyinka in 'The Man Died'

Film adaptation of Wole Soyinka's 'The Man Died' set for July release in Nigeria, UK

Nollywood films that will debut in cinemas or on streaming services in May

These Nollywood films, series will debut in cinemas or streaming in May

Nollywood stunt coordinator, Adamseffects, revealed the challenges and the risks of stunt work in the Nigerian film industry. [Instagram/adamseffects]

What does it mean to be a stunt coordinator in Nollywood? We asked Adamseffects

Toyin Abraham [Instagram/@toyin_abraham]

Toyin Abraham to release a new 'Alakada' film in December