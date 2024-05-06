ADVERTISEMENT
Adekunle Gold accuses Samklef of failing to produce a song he was paid for

Adeayo Adebiyi

Adekunle Gold fired shots at music producer Samklef over his failure to produce a song he was paid for.

Different Nigerian artists have engaged in online back and forth over the last week since Wizkid and Davido brutally dragged each other. The latest duo to have a go at each other are Adekunle Gold and Samklef with the latter provoking a response for the rather quiet Adekunle Gold after accusing his wife award-winning singer Simi of setting him up for drags.

Samklef also claimed to have made Simi who she is and boasted that she wouldn't surpass her current level.

In response, Adekunle Gold ordered Samklef to keep his wife's name off his mouth as she doesn't owe him shit.

The hitmaker also told Samklef to "make himself" since he claims to have made Simi who she is.

During their online altercation, Adekunle Gold reminded Samklef of when he and his best friend paid the producer money for a song he never produced and how he was treated badly when they came to see him at his house in Ogba.

While Adekunle Gold appeared to have said his bit and moved on, Samklef has since continued to diss him and his wife while sharing details of how he produced Simi's debut album 'Ogaju'.

Adeayo Adebiyi

