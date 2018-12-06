5 awesome benefits of morning sex

news

Did you know that having sex in the morning can make your whole day better? Yes, it’s true.

Morning sex sure has benefits, some of which you might not even realize. Not only is it good for you, but it can also be good for your relationship. So, if you consider the following benefits to morning sex, you might be more inclined to wake up and get it on.

1. Your brain gets stimulated

While sex does relax you, it also helps wake you up. You start your morning sex all tired and sleepy, but when you're done you're ready to take on whatever life throws at you. Seriously! Having some good morning sex will stimulate your brain for what's coming.

2. Serves as your daily workout

Some people in the world like to exercise every day. If you are one of them, then more power to you! If you want to switch it up a bit, then you should consider getting it on with your partner. It does burn calories, so you might not need to visit the gym.

3. You get closer

Having sex with someone early in the morning when you're super tired and not wearing makeup can be a bonding experience for you and your partner. You get to be the real you, which can help you bond with your partner.

4. It relaxes you

Nothing like a good morning sex session to put you in a good mood! If you're anxious about the day or just dreading going work, sex can be a good way to calm you down and put you in a good mood.

5. You're not self-conscious

This sounds weird, but it makes sense! When you are just waking up, you are less likely to feel self-conscious. Being in the half-asleep state can lower your inhibitions and make you feel more relaxed. So, you won't feel worried about what you look like.

