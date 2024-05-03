Kano Fire Service rescues 15, saves ₦100m property from 60 incidents in April
The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kano.
Abdullahi also said that two persons died, while property worth ₦43.6 million were destroyed by fire during the period.
“The service responded to 13 rescue calls and seven false alarms from residents of the state,” he said.
The PRO advised the general public to handle fire with care, make sure they turned off any source of open fires before leaving their premises, especially those who cooked and sold food in the night.
Abdullahi also urged motorists to drive carefully and follow traffic rules to avoid accidents.
