Kano Fire Service rescues 15, saves ₦100m property from 60 incidents in April

News Agency Of Nigeria

The general public are urged to handle fire with care, ensure any source of open fires are turned off before leaving their premises.

Kano Fire Service (The Sun Nigeria)

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kano.

Abdullahi also said that two persons died, while property worth ₦43.6 million were destroyed by fire during the period.

“The service responded to 13 rescue calls and seven false alarms from residents of the state,” he said.

The PRO advised the general public to handle fire with care, make sure they turned off any source of open fires before leaving their premises, especially those who cooked and sold food in the night.

Abdullahi also urged motorists to drive carefully and follow traffic rules to avoid accidents.

Kano Fire Service rescues 15, saves ₦100m property from 60 incidents in April

